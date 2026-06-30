“It’s moved quickly”: Inside FWAW star Miranda’s lavish wedding plans with new boyfriend

Miranda Chopping didn’t find love with Farmer Zac, but she’s found her happily ever after with somebody new!

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The 21-year-old went Instagram official with car content creator Josh Brown on June 29, and now, she’s spoken to New Idea all about her new romance.

The lovebirds met late last year, not long after filming for Farmer Wants a Wife wrapped, and Miranda is convinced she’s found The One!

“I think we definitely fell in love with each other almost immediately,” she gushes.

“It’s been literally like a dream since I met him.”

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Farmer Wants A Wife’s Miranda Chopping has gone public with her new boyfriend, Josh Brown. (Credit: Supplied)

How did Miranda and Josh meet?

They met in Miranda’s hometown, Rockhampton, when Josh visited for a car event, and it was her brother who actually encouraged her to talk to him.

Her brother is a fan of Josh’s Instagram content, so while she initially struck up a conversation with Josh for her brother, she ended up “falling in love with him”.

“I slid into his DMs and then we hung out the next day, and we literally haven’t spent the night apart since,” she explains.

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“So, thanks to my brother.”

It’s been quite the whirlwind romance, with the L-bomb quickly being dropped, while Miranda has moved in with Josh on the Gold Coast, leaving her real estate job to focus on her dress hire business.

“I don’t know how we’re not sick of each other yet, but yeah, he has a very lovely family, and he’s been very welcoming,” she says.

“So things are going very, very well.”

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“It’s definitely moved quite quickly, but I think when you know, you know,” she adds.

They met at the end of last year and have already moved in together on the Gold Coast. (Credit: Supplied)

Their big wedding plans

It might still be early days, but Miranda and Josh have already spoken about marriage and are even considering visiting wedding venues in Italy.

“I’ve always said I will get married in Lake Como, and we’re going to Lake Como whilst we’re doing a Euro summer, so I might have to check out some wedding venues while we’re there,” she teases.

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They’re also visiting the Greek islands and Paris, the city of love, on their upcoming European trip, and if Josh decides to surprise her with a proposal while they’re there, she’s already told him what ring she’d like!

“The Hailey Bieber ring, he already knows that,” she tells us.

As for kids? They’re on the same page about their plans to start a family.

“We definitely both want kids, but I have told him we’ll be getting married before kids, so it’s definitely all on the cards,” she shares.

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“I think that’ll just come with time.”

It certainly seems like it’s written in the stars for the lovebirds, even if it isn’t the farm romance Miranda was looking for when she signed up for FWAW.

Though things didn’t work out with Farmer Zac, she’s actually thankful for that now, adding that “everything happens for a reason”.

They have already discussed marriage and kids, and might even look at wedding venues! (Credit: Supplied)

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What about her farm dreams?

And she’s not missing out on the country lifestyle, joking that she had decided to “take a break from farmers” after filming the Channel Seven show.

However, living on a farm isn’t “out of the picture” for Miranda, as she hopes to raise her children back in rural Australia.

“That’s still something I want to raise my kids around since that’s the way I was brought up, but I think that’ll just come with time,” she explains.

“[Josh is] also very open-minded and supportive of everything I do and I want.

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“So I think we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Things are going from strength to strength for the couple already, and her FWAW co-star and friend, Lily, who was on Dylan’s farm, has been the first from the show to meet Josh!

Luckily, Lily more than approves, though the other girls haven’t had the chance to meet him yet, given they live further away.

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With FWAW airing in the midst of her new relationship, Miranda insists it hasn’t caused any issues with Josh; in fact, they’ve actually been watching together.

“He has been so supportive and encouraging of every opportunity regarding the show,” she tells us.

“Whilst I was on, me and his family would have movie nights every week and matching pyjamas and a glass of wine.

“So his family and him have just been so amazing throughout the whole thing.

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“I’m just lucky he’s mature and handled it the way he did.”

Josh has been incredibly supportive since Farmer Wants A Wife began airing. (Credit: Supplied)

Dealing with trolls

But it hasn’t been all plain sailing for Miranda, who has dealt with negative comments since the show aired, but she’s taken it all in her stride, and has even had some advice from MAFS‘ Gia Fleur!

“I hadn’t read any comments before getting my account back because I just didn’t want to let the negativity in,” she says.

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“It’s obviously very easy to get in your own head, so I just wasn’t even making myself aware of that.

“But since having my own account back, the amount of like lovely messages I’ve got is insane.

“Like I have so much support, which is actually really nice.

“I have been in contact a little bit with Gia Fleur from MAFS.

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“She reached out briefly, but I haven’t really spoken to anyone too much regarding anything of the show.”

Her parents and her four siblings have also been hugely supportive, and she’s now embracing her next chapter post FWAW.

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