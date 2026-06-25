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Farmer Wants A Wife engagement revealed! Zac confirms finale proposal

"There may have been some bending of the knees..."
kate dennett
A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
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A Farmer Wants a Wife proposal has been teased all season long, and Farmer Zac might have just let slip that he is the one getting down on bended knee!

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During an Instagram Q&A segment with New Idea, Zac all but confirmed that wedding bells are on the horizon when we asked if he proposed during filming of the reality show.

“There might have been some bending of the knees, but that remains hidden,” Zac, 24, said awkwardly.

He quickly added, “No comment. I can’t officially answer that one legally.”

While Zac tried his hardest to brush the question off, experts say his body language speaks volumes.

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Reviewing the video, Jo Hayes, a world-leading etiquette expert and founder of etiquetteexpert.org, says Zac “has most definitely got down on one knee”.

Farmer Wants A Wife Zac
Farmer Wants A Wife’s Zac has dropped a huge hint he’s going to propose, but to who?

“Zac was clearly thrown into discomfort by the question,” Jo explains.

“Check out the movement of his body, but particularly his right leg. So much movement and jiggling would indicate discomfort/awkwardness/nervousness/wanting to avoid answering the question.

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“He also completely diverted eye contact as he gave his response, which could indicate lying or an avoidance of telling the truth.

“People generally divert their eyes when trying to think up something to say that is not true!”

“His nervous laugh also gives himself away […] it all points to what I am fairly confident is an on-air bending of the knee,” she adds.

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So what does our entertainment writer, Celia Whitley, who asked him the telling question, think? She couldn’t agree more!

“Zac was immediately uncomfortable when I asked him about the proposal,” she says.

“He was looking around the room and could barely make eye contact with me – but there was a big smile!”

As for who he is set to propose to? That we will have to wait to find out.

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Maya Farmer Wants A wife
Maya has been a huge fan favourite so far on Farmer Wants A Wife. (Credit: Channel Seven)

He was dating Grace, Maya and Mieke on the farm, after Miranda was sent home following an intense clash.

However, new arrival Asha has shaken things up as Zac brought her back to the farm after the family date.

Her entrance sent Maya into a tailspin, but Zac was quick to reassure her, thanking her for being his “perfect person” in how she dealt with the confrontation with Miranda.

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“I think everything you did and said was absolutely beautiful. And from that moment on I was like, yeah, I know I want Maya to stay around,” he told her.

Zac has insisted he sees a future with Maya, so could it be that she will be the lucky girl on the receiving end of his proposal? Only time will tell.

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kate dennett
Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
Celia Whitley Entertainment writer

Celia Whitley is New Idea's Entertainment Writer. After receiving her Bachelor of Communication Studies from Auckland University of Technology (AUT) in 2015, she worked in radio and digital audio for several years - including hosting her own radio show. Her love for reality TV skyrocketed in 2020 when she was given the opportunity to host the official Bachelor and Bachelorette New Zealand podcast Can I Steal You For A Second?. In a bid to challenge herself and shake things up, Celia returned to study at a post graduate level at AUT University in 2022, and graduated with a Master of Communication Studies. She moved to Sydney shortly after in August 2024. Now, as a Kiwi living in Australia, she's got her pulse on all the latest local entertainment news from both sides of the ditch.

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