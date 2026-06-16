The bold changes that could keep Farmer Wants a Wife on air for another 20 years

Farmer Wants A Wife has been a beloved staple on Aussie screens for nearly 20 years, but could it be time for a change?

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While it’s still a hugely popular show, ratings have been dipping as people have turned to more high-drama reality TV concepts over the years.

Married At First Sight is no doubt one of the main rivals, but I wouldn’t want to see the wholesome farm romances turn into a Dinner Party.

However, with some comparing Farmer Zac’s match, Miranda, 21, to MAFS star Gia Fleur, it seems to be leaning into the tensions more and more.

Personally, this isn’t the way I want to see the show go, and I don’t think it’s the right fit for a wholesome show matchmaking farmers.

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It’s been nearly 20 years since Farmer Wants A Wife launched, and I want them to shake things up. (Credit: Channel Seven)

So, as a reality TV obsessive, what do I want to see on FWAW? A whole change of pace in another way.

I’d like to see the show’s emotional core remain, with concept shake-ups each year to renew interest. And don’t worry, I have plenty of suggestions.

First up, I want to see the return of the female farmer!

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The dating show has seen just four female farmers looking for husbands, and only one of them (Paige Marsh) has been on the show since Channel Seven took over in 2020.

While I appreciate that statistically, there is a larger pool of male farmers to choose from, I’d still like to see more men willing to give up their lives in the cities for love.

It’s always the women who are making the big moves and risking it all in the hopes of finding love, so why can’t we reverse these roles more?

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Viewers often complain that some of the male farmers aren’t from genuine rural farming communities anyway, so I don’t see why the rules can’t be bent when the shoe is on the other foot.

And what about exploring some LGBTQ+ romances? I’m sure there are gay or bisexual farmers also looking for true love, so let’s showcase more of these love stories!

Or, why don’t we follow in The Bachelor‘s footsteps and get cracking on a “Golden” version of the show? That seems like the perfect touch to mark 20 years since its launch in 2027.

Is the casting becoming more like MAFS with the entrance of big personalities like Miranda? (Credit: Channel Seven)

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I know I’d tune in to watch a farmer looking for love later in life, and if the success of The Golden Bachelor is anything to go by, it’s clearly a concept others enjoy, too.

As much as I enjoy FWAW, I get fed up watching the highly manicured city girls drop onto the farm every year and say they are ready for rural life. Are they, really? For many of them, I think the answer is no.

So, why can’t we get some more country girls on the show? Even some of the girls who come from a rural background are still sold as city girls.

Imagine my surprise this year when Zac’s match, Mieke, told me that she actually grew up on a sheep farm around the corner from his apple farm.

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It might be that the scenes haven’t aired yet, but I was shocked that such a connection wasn’t addressed on camera, especially since she actually knows his sister.

Let’s bring back more female farmers like Paige, or introduce a Golden Farmer version. (Credit: Channel Seven)

So, why didn’t producers lean into this storyline more, rather than still setting her up as a city girl looking to explore farm life? Needless to say, she’s already an experienced farmhand.

“I grew up with sheep and cows, so I think apples are a little bit easier. Definitely a lot cleaner than working with livestock,” she cheekily told me.

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She says she addressed their connection when she first spoke to him, and I think honing in on this could have added an extra edge to Zac’s love story. Though with the drama already brewing, maybe they didn’t need an added storyline.

I don’t think her country roots need to be kept under lock and key: Enough OG city girls are entering the farm in their white shirts and shorts to keep the feel alive.

So, Channel Seven producers, hit me up if you like my thoughts. Let’s see FWAW live on for another 20 years.

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