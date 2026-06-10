“Ticking time bomb”: The clash set to implode Zac’s farm on Farmer Wants A Wife

Miranda has already set herself apart as a controversial bachelorette on Farmer Wants A Wife, and New Idea has heard her time on the farm is about to explode.

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According to sources close to production, confident Miranda, 21, is set to clash with the more reserved Maya, 22, in highly emotional scenes yet to air on the show.

In a classic reality TV mismatch, Farmer Zac’s quiet apple orchard is set to transform itself into this season’s designated “drama farm”.

“Miranda and Maya’s clash this season was a ticking time bomb,” our source confirms.

“They are competitive by nature, and whether they genuinely had feelings for Farmer Zac or not, their personalities mean they will want to win.”

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Miranda and Maya are set to clash on Farmer Wants A Wife, New Idea can reveal. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Though both were on the lookout for love, insiders claim their conflicting personalities might have also contributed to their casting.

While Miranda has already been shown as a very self-assured character, not shy about her plans to win Zac over, viewers have seen slightly less of the quieter Maya so far.

“Everyone needs a drama farm each season, and Zac’s was always shaping up to be that farm,” our insider dishes.

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“Miranda and Maya are both lovely girls, but there were questions from the beginning about whether either of them was truly Zac’s perfect match.”

According to our sources, Zac’s farm will deliver some of the season’s biggest talking points, with Miranda and Maya’s clash overtaking any connections with Zac.

However, our insiders insist that both women genuinely signed up for the show searching for love, and unintentionally found themselves at the centre of an unwanted dynamic.

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“The girls genuinely went there looking for love,” says the source.

“But producers are making a television show first and foremost. Sometimes contestants are cast because they fit a storyline, not necessarily because they’re the strongest romantic match.”

Of course, longtime viewers of FWAW are no strangers to the tension that can foster between the women as the series progresses – they are competing for the same man, after all!

Zac will find himself at the centre of some unwanted drama on his apple farm. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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“It was important to find ladies who would react differently in the environment created,” our insider continues.

“It is a dating show, but it’s also a competition. They are all vying for the affection of one man and the show needs a little conflict to keep viewers invested.”

While things are harmonious on most of the farms, there has been tension already brewing on Zac’s, with Miranda proving herself to be a very outspoken and confident character.

Our source claims both women were trying to navigate “genuine feelings” while their clash played out on screen, and it wasn’t something either of them saw coming.

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As the season plays out, viewers will be wondering whether Zac’s greatest challenge will be finding love or navigating the drama on his apple farm.

Farmer Wants A Wife continues on Sunday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven.