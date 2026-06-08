EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife star Jason rocked by alleged baby scam

NEED TO KNOW Farmer Jason was left with questions to answer on Farmer Wants A Wife when his backstory was uncovered.

was left with questions to answer on Farmer Wants A Wife when his was uncovered. Jason was embroiled in a legal matter involving a woman who is alleged to have falsely claimed to have had his baby .

involving a woman who is alleged to have falsely . The FWAW contestants on his Queensland dairy farm discovered the controversy via a smuggled phone.

Jason was allegedly scammed by a woman who fabricated pregnancy documents and solicited money from him.

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Farmer Wants A Wife viewers are set for one of the most explosive behind-the-scenes scandals in the show’s history, with sources claiming contestant concerns about Farmer Jason Tessmann began almost immediately.

According to insiders, several ladies started doubting the story they had been told about Jason’s past during the application process, shortly after arriving at his dairy farm in Coolabunia, QLD.

“There were some early group conversations away from the cameras. The girls were all comparing notes and something just wasn’t adding up,” one source claims.

“There were questions about his dating history and whether he was really ready to settle down.”

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Jason has two kids (one seen here) but was led to believe he had a third. (Credit: Instagram).

Things reportedly escalated dramatically once production entered lockdown conditions and contestants temporarily lost access to their phones.

New Idea has been told some ladies allegedly managed to gain access to a phone and began discreetly researching Farmer Jason online.

They then reportedly “discovered information” about his previous relationships and family life, which led them to believe he had fathered a secret third child that they weren’t told about when applying!

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Jason, 37, introduced himself as a dad of two in his ‘Meet the Farmers’ video released last August, when applications for the 2026 season opened.

Despite his ordeal, Jason says he’d still “love to have two or three more kids”. (Credit: Channel Seven).

His eldest, a son, loves life on the land like his dad, as does Jason’s younger daughter.

However, in early 2025, Jason found himself at the centre of a legal nightmare when he was allegedly scammed by a woman who claimed she’d given birth to his child.

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The case was reported on nationally in September 2025, one month after the FWAW applications opened.

It seems the FWAW women possibly stumbled across this article online.

At the time, police alleged that the 25-year-old woman befriended Jason, and another Queensland man, through social media before entering into short-term relationships with both of them.

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It is alleged that the woman then falsely told Jason and the second man that she was pregnant. She allegedly bombarded them individually with messages containing forged ultrasound scans and fabricated medical documents where she allegedly claimed she had given birth and needed money for supposed medical expenses.

All the Farmers looking for love on the show. (Credit: Channel Seven)

In the continuing court proceedings, it is alleged that she succeeded in soliciting money from both men.

New Idea understands that it was a highly distressing time for Jason.

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Despite Jason ultimately finishing the series with one contestant, New Idea is told the relationship has already ended following filming, which wrapped late last year, and that Jason has already moved on.

“There’s been a lot of DM sliding,” claims our source.

We’re told production insiders are nervous about how much of the off-camera tension surrounding Jason’s storyline will make it to air – or how it will play out on social media.