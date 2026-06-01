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Meet the Farmer Wants a Wife 2026 contestants

Let the love stories begin!
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The countdown is officially on for the 2026 season of Farmer Wants a Wife, which means we can look forward to love and, of course, drama, with this year’s contestants.

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With this year’s season already delayed to June to make way for My Reno Rules, there has been a great deal of anticipation for it to begin.

Now, we won’t have to wait long to see Australia’s most eligible farmers’ love stories unfold from June 8.

From all of the romantic swells of music in all of the teasers and giggles from this year’s ladies, it’s fair to say that sparks will fly.

That said, there have also been some rogue contestants who are guaranteed to ruffle feathers.

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Scroll on to read about all the contestants and the predictions we’ve made.

Meet the Farmer Wants a Wife 2026 contestants

Farmer Alex from Farmer Wants a Wife 2026
Farmer Alex. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Farmer Alex

Farmer type: Beef and mushroom (the perfect dinner combination).

The vibe: Romantic at heart and adventurous

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Hidden talents: Plays the drums or piano, and likes dabbling in music production. Calling it now – he uses these passions to serenade one lucky lady.

His dream: While the farm is his priority, he has also been accumulating wealth quietly, so he can “comfortably disappear overseas for a while”. This could go either way for him – the women might be completely on board, or the love of his life might walk away from the experience, because she doesn’t envisage that for herself.

Our prediction: As a self-described nerd, we think Alex will pick someone who shares his passion for learning, and new experiences.

Read more about him here.

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Suzannah Farmer Alex Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Suzannah

24, Victoria, Event Manager

Samara Farmer Alex Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Samara

29, Queensland, Ecologist

Rachel Farmer Alex Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Rachel

25, Victoria, Consultant

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Gbbie Farmer Alex Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Gabbie

27, Victoria, Marketing Manager

Eddy Farmer Alex Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Eddy

30, Lawyer, Queensland

Ebony Farmer Alex Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Ebony

24, Victoria, Registered Nurse

Delia Farmer Alex Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Delia

29, Queensland, Registered Nurse

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Alicia Farmer Alex Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Alicia

25, NSW, Social Service Case Worker

Farmer Dylan Farmer Wants a Wife 2016
Farmer Dylan. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Farmer Dylan

Farmer type: Sheep.

The vibe: Hopeless romantic.

Not-so-hidden talents: For one, he’s a rodeo cowboy, so any contestants who are also BookTok fans will be lapping this up.

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Hidden side hustle: He also runs his own clothing brand alongside his work on the farm.

His dream: Someone who is driven, ambitious, sociable and humorous.

Our prediction: He will definitely choose someone who makes him laugh. Perhaps Scarlett, who is a polo player, clearly shares his passion for horses.

Read more about him here.

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Ally Farmer Dylan Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Ally

23, NSW, Chocolate Shop Assistant

Jamie Farmer Dylan Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Jamie

22, Victoria, Track Rider

Kiara Farmer Dylan Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Kiara

27, NSW, Private Chef

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Lily Farmer Dylan Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Lily

28, Queensland, Wildlife Vet Tech

Rhianna Farmer Dylan Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Rhianna

24, Victoria, Health Support Worker

Renae Farmer Dylan Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Renae

23, Victoria, Retail Store Manager

Scarlett Farmer Dylan Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Scarlett

22, Victoria, Polo Player

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Tenille Farmer Dylan Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Tenille

24, South Australia, Pilates/Movement Instructor

Farmer Jason Farmer Wants a Wife
Farmer Jason. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Farmer Jason

Farmer type: Dairy.

The vibe: A gentle giant and “softie”.

The stakes: A devoted father of one son, 11, and a five-year-old daughter. In the past, he has also found it hard to meet someone willing to settle down at the farm.

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Unexpected interests: Reformer pilates, netball and an avid documentary buff.

Past life: Heavyweight boxer and played rugby for the Kingaroy Red Ants, before he had to give it up and had three knee reconstructions.

Our prediction: As a passionate family man, Jason has said that he would love to grow his family. Three of his ladies already have children, so he could end up choosing one of them, given that they can connect with him on that level. It might end up being a barrier, given that the women might not necessarily want to uproot their families right away, and it being a gradual process for them both.

Read more about him here.

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Bene Farmer Jason Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Bene

31, Queensland, Customer Service

Beth Farmer Jason Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Beth

28, Western Australia, Vet

Britt Farmer Jason Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Britt

20, NSW, Administration

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Jessica Farmer Jason Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Jessica

36, NSW, Health and Well-being Coordinator

Jessie Farmer Jason Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Jessie

36, Western Australia, Administrator

Logan Farmer Jason Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Logan

28, NSW, Customer Experience Officer

Poppy Farmer Jason Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Poppy

31, Queensland

Farmer Zac Farmer Wants a Wife 2026
Farmer Zac. (Credit: Channel Seven)
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Farmer Zac

Farmer type: Apple.

The vibe: Sensitive and romantic. In the teasers, we’ve seen him get nervous meeting his suitors, and rowing a boat through a lake, so it’s a scene out of the Gez Z (he’s 24) Notebook.

Unexpected interests: He’s also passionate in the kitchen – think crème brûlée, chocolate brownies, pasta, and salmon bowl, so the producers don’t have to search for date ideas. This apple farmer also has a passion for fashion, so he will definitely give the other farmers a run for their money in the wardrobe department.

Outside the farm: When he’s not at the farm, he plays A-grade football for the Onkaparinga Valley Bulldogs in Division One of the Hills Football League.

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Our prediction: He’ll definitely pick someone who is outgoing, has a sense of humour and also has a passion for sport, and Netflix and chill.

Our non-romantic prediction: Miranda has set her sights on Zac, saying that city men can’t commit to relationships. During Channel Seven’s promotions, she has also said that she knows what she wants, and certainly makes herself known amongst the women.

“I have struggled all my life with people being jealous of me, and this is giving jealous,” she said in one of the teasers, which we know equals drama, possible tears, and other ladies potentially warning Zac about her.

Putting our producers caps on right now – she’s going to get plenty of screen time.

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Read more about him here.

Miranda Farmer Zac Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Miranda

21, Queensland, Real Estate

Mieke Farmer Zac Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Mieke

22, Flight Attendant

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Maya Farmer Zac Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Maya

22, Victoria, Medical Receptionist

Jess Farmer Zac Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Jess

23, NGO Worker

Holly Farmer Zac Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Holly

21, Queensland, Teacher’s Aide

Grace Farmer Zac Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Grace

25, Queensland, Environmental Scientist

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Chelsea Farmer Zac Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Chelsea

21, South Australia, Cabin Crew

Jessica Farmer Zac Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Jessica

25, NSW, Dietitian

Farmer Jarrad Farmer Wants a Wife 2026
Farmer Jarrad. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Farmer Jarrad

Farmer type: Almond.

The vibe: Familiar with the blows of heartbreak, he wants to create his own happy ending. As a father to two boys,

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Unexpected interests:

Outside the farm: He loves fishing, moterbike rides, water skiing, and cooking.

Our non-romantic predictions: Channel Seven has positioned him as an in-demand bachelor, showing the women getting giddy upon first meeting him. However, the promotions have also highlighted that they will stop at nothing to get time with him, even if it means gatecrashing a date and “stepping up their game”.

One lady says they’re not there “to make friends”, so we think there might be only a few friendships at the end, and possibly some alliances with the women on the way.

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Our romantic prediction: He will find the drama among the ladies draining and be caught up in all the chaos. Despite this, we’re sure he’ll create special moments with the women he’s drawn to. As a fan of cooking, we’re sure he’ll also pick one of the ladies, who say making food is part of their love language. Out of his eight suitors, four have mentioned their love of cooking in their bios (Carly, Yvonne, Kristy and Kyiah).

Read more about him here.

Yvonne Farmer Wants a Wife Farmer Jarrad FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Yvonne

31, Queensland, Case Manager

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Kyiah Farmer Jarrad Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Kyiah

32, Queensland, Social Worker

Kristy Farmer Jarrad Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Kristy

37, Queensland, Yoga Teacher

Hannah Farmer Jarrad Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Hannah

40, Queensland, Pilates Instructor

Georgia Farmer Jarrad Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Georgia

30, NSW, General Manager for Kids’ Entertainment

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Carly Farmer Jarrad Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Carly

31, NSW, Fertility Nurse

Cara Farmer Jarrad Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Cara

33, Queensland, Paralegal

Brodie Farmer Jarrad Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Brodie

33, NSW, Primary School Teacher

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Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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