The countdown is officially on for the 2026 season of Farmer Wants a Wife, which means we can look forward to love and, of course, drama, with this year’s contestants.

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With this year’s season already delayed to June to make way for My Reno Rules, there has been a great deal of anticipation for it to begin.

Now, we won’t have to wait long to see Australia’s most eligible farmers’ love stories unfold from June 8.

From all of the romantic swells of music in all of the teasers and giggles from this year’s ladies, it’s fair to say that sparks will fly.

That said, there have also been some rogue contestants who are guaranteed to ruffle feathers.

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Scroll on to read about all the contestants and the predictions we’ve made.

Meet the Farmer Wants a Wife 2026 contestants

Farmer Alex. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Farmer Alex

Farmer type: Beef and mushroom (the perfect dinner combination).

The vibe: Romantic at heart and adventurous

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Hidden talents: Plays the drums or piano, and likes dabbling in music production. Calling it now – he uses these passions to serenade one lucky lady.

His dream: While the farm is his priority, he has also been accumulating wealth quietly, so he can “comfortably disappear overseas for a while”. This could go either way for him – the women might be completely on board, or the love of his life might walk away from the experience, because she doesn’t envisage that for herself.

Our prediction: As a self-described nerd, we think Alex will pick someone who shares his passion for learning, and new experiences.

Read more about him here.

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Farmer Dylan

Farmer type: Sheep.

The vibe: Hopeless romantic.

Not-so-hidden talents: For one, he’s a rodeo cowboy, so any contestants who are also BookTok fans will be lapping this up.

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Hidden side hustle: He also runs his own clothing brand alongside his work on the farm.

His dream: Someone who is driven, ambitious, sociable and humorous.

Our prediction: He will definitely choose someone who makes him laugh. Perhaps Scarlett, who is a polo player, clearly shares his passion for horses.

Read more about him here.

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Farmer Jason

Farmer type: Dairy.

The vibe: A gentle giant and “softie”.

The stakes: A devoted father of one son, 11, and a five-year-old daughter. In the past, he has also found it hard to meet someone willing to settle down at the farm.

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Unexpected interests: Reformer pilates, netball and an avid documentary buff.

Past life: Heavyweight boxer and played rugby for the Kingaroy Red Ants, before he had to give it up and had three knee reconstructions.

Our prediction: As a passionate family man, Jason has said that he would love to grow his family. Three of his ladies already have children, so he could end up choosing one of them, given that they can connect with him on that level. It might end up being a barrier, given that the women might not necessarily want to uproot their families right away, and it being a gradual process for them both.

Read more about him here.

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Farmer Zac

Farmer type: Apple.

The vibe: Sensitive and romantic. In the teasers, we’ve seen him get nervous meeting his suitors, and rowing a boat through a lake, so it’s a scene out of the Gez Z (he’s 24) Notebook.

Unexpected interests: He’s also passionate in the kitchen – think crème brûlée, chocolate brownies, pasta, and salmon bowl, so the producers don’t have to search for date ideas. This apple farmer also has a passion for fashion, so he will definitely give the other farmers a run for their money in the wardrobe department.

Outside the farm: When he’s not at the farm, he plays A-grade football for the Onkaparinga Valley Bulldogs in Division One of the Hills Football League.

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Our prediction: He’ll definitely pick someone who is outgoing, has a sense of humour and also has a passion for sport, and Netflix and chill.

Our non-romantic prediction: Miranda has set her sights on Zac, saying that city men can’t commit to relationships. During Channel Seven’s promotions, she has also said that she knows what she wants, and certainly makes herself known amongst the women.

“I have struggled all my life with people being jealous of me, and this is giving jealous,” she said in one of the teasers, which we know equals drama, possible tears, and other ladies potentially warning Zac about her.

Putting our producers caps on right now – she’s going to get plenty of screen time.

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Read more about him here.

Farmer Jarrad

Farmer type: Almond.

The vibe: Familiar with the blows of heartbreak, he wants to create his own happy ending. As a father to two boys,

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Unexpected interests:

Outside the farm: He loves fishing, moterbike rides, water skiing, and cooking.

Our non-romantic predictions: Channel Seven has positioned him as an in-demand bachelor, showing the women getting giddy upon first meeting him. However, the promotions have also highlighted that they will stop at nothing to get time with him, even if it means gatecrashing a date and “stepping up their game”.

One lady says they’re not there “to make friends”, so we think there might be only a few friendships at the end, and possibly some alliances with the women on the way.

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Our romantic prediction: He will find the drama among the ladies draining and be caught up in all the chaos. Despite this, we’re sure he’ll create special moments with the women he’s drawn to. As a fan of cooking, we’re sure he’ll also pick one of the ladies, who say making food is part of their love language. Out of his eight suitors, four have mentioned their love of cooking in their bios (Carly, Yvonne, Kristy and Kyiah).

Read more about him here.

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