EXCLUSIVE: “Another MAFS”: The risk FWAW is taking with this year’s contestants

Meet the woman insiders are calling the Farmer Wants a Wife’s very own Gia Fleur!

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For years, the show has built its reputation on wholesome romance, country charm and genuine love stories.

But if insiders are to be believed, viewers could be forgiven for thinking they’ve accidentally switched over to Married At First Sight this season.

At the centre of the drama is Mirranda Chopping 21, who has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about personalities on the series, with production sources comparing her impact to that of MAFS breakout star Gia Fleur.

Miranda is ready to win over Zac on Farmer Wants a Wife… and she isn’t afraid to make waves while she does it. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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“Mirranda walks into a room and immediately everyone has an opinion,” a source close to production claims to New Idea.

“She’s confident, outspoken and doesn’t mind saying exactly what’s on her mind. That’s why people behind the scenes have started comparing her to Gia.”

While Farmer Wants A Wife has traditionally focused on romance over rivalry, insiders say producers haven’t been afraid to lean into the interpersonal tensions this season.

And nowhere is that more apparent than on Farmer Zac’s farm, which is where Miranda ruffles feathers.

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According to sources, viewers should prepare for plenty of emotional confrontations, shifting alliances and moments that feel more at home on MAFS than in the paddock.

“There are times where you’ll genuinely forget you’re watching Farmer Wants A Wife,” laughs the insider.

“The relationships are still the priority, but there’s definitely a lot more conflict than audiences might expect.”

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Producers are understood to be embracing the stronger personalities this season as competition for viewers continues to intensify across the reality TV landscape.

Chaos will erupt with the contestants on Farmer Wants a Wife. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The strategy may prove divisive among loyal fans, many of whom tune in specifically because the show has traditionally offered a softer alternative to the chaos of MAFS.

But insiders insist the heightened drama is simply a by-product of casting bigger personalities.

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“Nobody set out to make another MAFS,” says the source.

“But when you put strong opinions, romantic competition and high emotions together, sparks are bound to fly.”

Whether viewers embrace the change remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Farmer Zac’s search for love could have audiences wondering if they’ve wandered into a commitment ceremony instead of a country farm.

Farmer Wants a Wife starts on Monday, June 8 at 7.30pm on Channel Seven and 7Plus.

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