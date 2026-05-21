Is Farmer Zac FWAW’s most in-demand bachelor yet?! One lady is already vying for his heart

Zac Kuiper is stepping away from the apple orchards to take a shot at love on Farmer Wants a Wife.

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The third-generation apple farmer, who hails from Forest Range, South Australia, is ready to put it all on the line, alongside four other farmers.

Even though the season hasn’t aired yet, from what we’ve seen, one of Zac’s hopeful suitors is ready to ruffle feathers!

Scroll on to read more.

Zac is going to wear his heart on his sleeve. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Who is Farmer Zac from Farmer Wants a Wife?

When he isn’t working on his farm, according to Stock Journal, he plays A-grade football for the Onkaparinga Valley Bulldogs in Division One of the Hills Football League.

He is also one of four children and has a twin sister called Isobel.

The farmer is also a fan of whipping up new desserts, and says he has the “sweetest tooth ever”.

“I can bake crème brûlée, chocolate brownies, pasta, and salmon bowls. You name it and I’ll try to make it for you,” he revealed to Channel Seven.

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“I’m super adventurous when it comes to all things, food and trying something new.”

Will Zac find love on Farmer Wants a Wife? We’ll have to wait and see. (Credit: Channel Seven)

What is Farmer Zac from Farmer Wants a Wife looking for?

When it comes to his dream partner, he’d love to find someone confident, outgoing, and who can get along with his friends and family.

“I want someone who can fit in anywhere and can kick back, have fun and ‘take the piss’,” he explained.

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“Honestly, I can be a bit of a joker and enjoy banter. So, a lady with a great sense of humour and a laid-back attitude is what I need. She’s got to be a great communicator who loves a good conversation.”

He also mentioned that it’s also a perk if she’s sporty and active, but also wants to kick back and cuddle in front of a movie or show before bed.

In a video shared by Channel Seven about his time on the show, he admitted he was not shy, but “pretty ladies” sometimes made him nervous.

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“She’s gotta have a great personality. Someone who can laugh at the fun, and values open, honest communication. This is going to ruin me… or I’m going to find the one,” he shared.

Even though his suitors haven’t been announced yet, in the teaser, we were introduced to Miranda, who doesn’t beat around the bush.

“City boys are just pathetic and I’ve had enough,” she said. “I know what I want – and I want Farmer Zac.”

Is Miranda one of the boldest women to ever go on Farmer Wants a Wife? (Credit: Channel Seven)

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And it looks like her vocal remarks might get her into a spot of bother with the other women.

“I have struggled all my life with people being jealous of me, and this is giving jealous,” she declared at what looked like a group dinner.

But it appears that she might succeed in catching Zac’s eye, asking him if he wants to kiss her in another teaser clip.

We will have to wait to see how their journey unfolds on the show!

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