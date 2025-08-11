Farmer Wants a Wife: Meet the farmers looking for love in 2026

Farmer Alex describes himself as a “traveller and adventurer” – someone who loves “discovering new worlds and stories abroad”.

In fact, he says he’s been working hard to build his life and wealth so he can comfortably disappear overseas for a while”.

He doesn’t want to do this alone, though.

“I am keen to embark on this journey with someone I love. I really would like to travel more and make new memories around the world,” Alex says. “I have a particular interest in stationing myself in different cities for months at a time to fully assimilate into the local culture and feel what it is like to live wherever I am.

“I do not really get much from the very tourist-based activities. I like to get to know the locals. Though I do not have much interest in doing this solo. I want to share the experiences with a partner.”

Alex is a farmer with a difference because his farm sells produce directly to the public, which means his job goes from being involved in food production to marketing and selling at farmers’ markets.

He is a creative soul who enjoys writing poetry and short stories and strumming on drums and his guitar, and he has a penchant for Italian and Japanese food too.

“I am looking for someone who is deeply connected with themselves and the world around them,” Alex explains. “I am looking for someone who values learning. I am a nerd at heart, and I want to be with someone similar.

“I would love someone artistic, fun, and sometimes a bit cheeky. I can be quite serious sometimes, so I am looking for someone with vibrance and light. I really would like a partner who will bring joy and bundles of playful energy to my life.

“I am looking for someone who really enjoys life. I have a lust for life, and I want to share this journey with someone who feels the same.”