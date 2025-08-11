Farmer Wants a Wife: Meet the farmers looking for love in 2026

Single ladies, listen up! A fresh crop of farmers is on the lookout for love.
Ahead of Farmer Wants a Wife’s return to the screens of Channel 7 and 7plus in 2026, producers have shared details of six new farmers who are searching for their soulmate.
From a “larrikin” rodeo rider to a dark and handsome single dad and an apple farmer with a love of baking, these are the guys who will set hearts aflutter on the hit TV show.
Meet the farmers on Farmer Wants a Wife 2026
Farmer Alex, 28
Kin Kin, Queensland – Cattle and Mushroom farmer
Height: 175cm | 5’9’’
Farmer Alex describes himself as a “traveller and adventurer” – someone who loves “discovering new worlds and stories abroad”.
In fact, he says he’s been working hard to build his life and wealth so he can comfortably disappear overseas for a while”.
He doesn’t want to do this alone, though.
“I am keen to embark on this journey with someone I love. I really would like to travel more and make new memories around the world,” Alex says. “I have a particular interest in stationing myself in different cities for months at a time to fully assimilate into the local culture and feel what it is like to live wherever I am.
“I do not really get much from the very tourist-based activities. I like to get to know the locals. Though I do not have much interest in doing this solo. I want to share the experiences with a partner.”
Alex is a farmer with a difference because his farm sells produce directly to the public, which means his job goes from being involved in food production to marketing and selling at farmers’ markets.
He is a creative soul who enjoys writing poetry and short stories and strumming on drums and his guitar, and he has a penchant for Italian and Japanese food too.
“I am looking for someone who is deeply connected with themselves and the world around them,” Alex explains. “I am looking for someone who values learning. I am a nerd at heart, and I want to be with someone similar.
“I would love someone artistic, fun, and sometimes a bit cheeky. I can be quite serious sometimes, so I am looking for someone with vibrance and light. I really would like a partner who will bring joy and bundles of playful energy to my life.
“I am looking for someone who really enjoys life. I have a lust for life, and I want to share this journey with someone who feels the same.”
Farmer Dylan, 24
Cherry Gardens, South Australia – Sheep farmer
Height: 182cm | 6’0”
Farmer Dylan describes himself as a “pretty cruisy fella” who prefers “open skies and rodeo circuits” to “city lights and flashy cars”.
Perhaps not surprising, given that Dylan is a rodeo cowboy with a “pretty competitive spirit”.
“I love the thrill of the arena and pushing myself to limits to try to be the best I can be, no matter how long it takes,” he says. “I am pretty persistent and don’t give up on anything easily.”
The sheep farmer admits that his friends would likely describe him as “a bit of a larrikin”, and he says he loves to find humour in most situations.
(Fun fact: Dylan is a creative who has his own western wear brand where he designs clothes. He also enjoys art and loves letting an idea in his head “run wild” on the page.)
“I am looking for someone who is confident and outgoing,” Dylan explains. “I love being social, whether it is rodeos, events, or just getting out and meeting new people. So, it would be ideal to be with someone who could hold their own when we are out and about.
“I am also drawn to someone who is assertive, the kind of woman who knows what she wants and is not afraid to take the bull by the horns. Especially if you aren’t afraid to get your hands dirty on the farm.
“That go-getter attitude really resonates with me, especially since I’ve taken similar leaps, like heading up north for work to chase opportunity. I would love a partner who is driven, ambitious, and maybe even a little competitive.”
For all his competitiveness, Dylan is also a bit of a softie, with a strong romantic streak.
“To me, love is more than just a word that can be thrown around. It’s about showing up every day, building trust, being honest with one another and feeling comfortable,” he says.
“When I am in love, I want to have a laugh when everything’s blown sideways, make sure we have each other’s backs and share the wins and the rough days together.”
Farmer Jason, 37
Coolabunia, Queensland – Dairy farmer
Height: 182cm | 6’0”
A happy-go-lucky guy with a good sense of humour and a delightfully bushy beard (he’s never been clean-shaven), Farmer Jason says he doesn’t “take life too seriously”.
“My friends would say I have a big heart and am incredibly loyal to the people I care about.
“I might not look it, but I’m a bit of a softie and have been described as a big teddy bear,” he says. “I would do anything for my family or my mates, so I’m the kind of person who will always be in your corner. I’m outgoing and always up for trying new things.”
A former footy player, these days Jason plays netball, does reformer pilates and enjoys keeping up with news and current affairs.
He’s also a dad of two – he has a son aged 11 and a daughter aged five – and is looking for someone who is “trustworthy, willing to compromise and ultimately work as a team”.
“I’m looking for someone who is fun, bubbly, and kind-hearted – someone easy-going and genuine, with a good sense of humour and a positive outlook on life,” Jason explains.
“I am a sucker for a beautiful smile. I’m drawn to people who are confident in themselves, outgoing, and open to trying new things, but who also know how to relax and not take life too seriously.”
He is also looking for someone who is genuinely interested in farm life.
“In the past, I’ve struggled to find someone who wants to move to the farm,” he admits.
“I don’t expect my partner to move straight away because I know it’s hard to leave your family and friends, but I’d like someone who is open to doing it.”
Farmer Jarrad, 41
Taylorville, South Australia – Almond farmer
Height: 188cm | 6’2’’
Tall, dark and handsome, Farmer Jarrad describes himself as a “caring and thoughtful” man with a love of the outdoors and a good restaurant!
Take this farmer camping, fishing or out on the water, and he’ll be in his element – Jarrad’s also a single father to two young boys, and so he’s looking for a partner who’s “family-oriented”.
“I’d love to meet someone who’s confident and comfortable in themselves,” Jarrad explains.
“In the past, I’ve been drawn to strong, self-assured women. But strength to me also means being able to compromise on the little things, staying open to new perspectives, and being willing to grow together.
“A thoughtful, kind, emotionally mature partner and someone I can build something meaningful and special with is really what I’m hoping to find.”
His idea of romance?
“I think romance is all about the little things. I’ve cooked surprise meals, organised thoughtful getaways, and made time to really connect, even just listening when it matters most,” Jarrad explains.
“To me, it’s about showing up for someone in small, meaningful ways that make them feel loved every day.”
Farmer John, 37
Mogumber, Western Australia – Cattle farmer
Height: 183cm | 6’0”
“I believe in doing everything right the first time and am a bit of a perfectionist,” cattle farmer John admits.
“I get things done no matter what. I am someone who works hard for what I want and am not one to sit around and wait for good things to come my way.”
Indeed, John describes himself as a straight-forward and honest bloke who is big on keeping fit and healthy and pushing himself to learn new things.
And when it comes to finding a soulmate, he says love is “the greatest connection”: “To keep it alive, it needs attention, mutual growth, care and vulnerability from one another”.
“I am drawn to easy-going, confident, outgoing and friendly personalities. I find a good sense of humour very attractive,” John explains.
“I would love to find somebody who is adventurous and who would want to spend their free time travelling, adventuring and exploring with me.
“I like a partner who is driven and has a sense of independence, but also allows me to become a part of their life, and wants to be a big part of mine. Family is hugely important to me, so I would love my partner to be family-oriented as well.”
Farmer Zac, 24
Forest Range, South Australia – Apple farmer
Height: 194cm | 6’3”
They say the way to a man’s heart is through their stomach, and in Farmer Zac’s case, a caramel slice could be just the thing.
The apple farmer admits he has “the biggest sweet tooth ever” and says experiencing new foods is one of his “favourite things to do”.
It may not come as a surprise, then, that when it comes to interests, food and cooking make the grade for this farmer.
“I can bake crème brûlée, chocolate brownies, pasta, and salmon bowls. You name it and I’ll try to make it for you,” he says.
“I’m super adventurous when it comes to all things, food and trying something new.”
Farmer Zac’s friends also declare that he has “an infectious energy”, and he loves bringing people together for family meals and social events.
He’s also a bit of a softie, with a heap of plants in his room that he calls his “little babies”. “I have even built a timber climbing frame for one of them, which the boys always rip into me for!” he admits.
So what kind of partner is Zac looking for?
“I am looking for someone who is outgoing and confident, who can get along with my mates and my family. I want someone who can fit in anywhere and is able to kick back, have fun and ‘take the piss’,” he says.
“Honestly, I can be a bit of a joker and enjoy banter. So, a lady with a great sense of humour and a laid-back attitude is what I need. She’s got to be a great communicator who loves a good conversation.
“It would be amazing if she is sporty and active too, because I’m often at a sports event or the gym or out running with mates.
“She’s got to be able to talk with everyone and enjoy socialising because it’s a big part of my life. I want my partner to be a part of my family and friendship group.
“It would also be great if she enjoyed kicking back and snuggling while watching movies/TV before bed.”
