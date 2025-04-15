Farmer Wants a Wife (FWAW) has been around since 2007 and has made its name as one of Australia’s more successful reality TV matchmaking shows.

Over the 14 seasons of this iconic reality TV series, Aussies have developed a deep love for the show and for the farmers on their search for love.

Currently, there are 16 couples from Farmer Wants a Wife that have remained together since their time on the show, however, with the new season on its way, that number may be increasing shortly!

As this year’s farmers will have their journey unfold on our screens, we’ve checked in to see which Farmer Wants A Wife couples from previous seasons are still together.

Which couples from Farmer Wants a Wife are still together?

(Credit: Supplied) 01 Kim Tierney and Chris Newsome Season one (2007) Tamworth farmer Chris Newsome met disability worker Kim Tierney in the very first season of FWAW and were the first couple to marry; their wedding was even featured in the second season of the show. The couple now have two children together, son Corbin and daughter Charlotte, and the family resides on Chris’s farm in Tamworth.

(Credit: Instagram) 02 Jo Fincham and Rob Hodges Season two (2008) Jo Fincham, a former newspaper photographer, fell in love with South Australian cattle farmer Rob Hodges back in 2008 on the second season of FWAW. The two later married on March 27, 2010. Since then, Jo and Rob have welcomed three beautiful children – Darcy, Maggie, and Roy. “I never thought in a million years that I would spend my days living on a farm and have three children,” Jo has previously told New Idea. “But now, I just couldn’t live back in the city; there’s no way I could adjust back to city living.” The family of four was living on Rob’s farm in Mount Gambier, however, they recently relocated to Noosa.

(Credit: Supplied) 03 Rachael Peynenborg and Damian Atkins Season three (2009) Tasmanian farmer Damian Atkins and Rachael Peynenborg fell in love at first sight in season three of FWAW. The two moved from the mainland to the Apple Isle following their time on the show and later welcomed their first child, Harvey, in 2011. Rachael and Damian married in 2016 and had another two children – Fin and Mae. Together they run several beef cattle farms.

(Credit: Facebook) 04 Scott Warby and Clare Spark Season four (2009) After filming wrapped, farmer Scott Warby and Clare Spark continued to date long distance. The Brisbane girl and sheep and crop farmer met up every other weekend until Scott proposed to Clare nine months later. Nowadays, the married couple live at their Mungindi property and have two children, Elsie and Fraser.

(Credit: Supplied) 05 Stacie Marmion and Brad Crane Season four (2009) It was love at first sight for Lithgow cattle farmer Brand Crane and Stacie Marmion. The pair dated for just six months after meeting on the show before Brad proposed. The couple have since welcomed three daughters – Darcie Bobbie and Frankie. The family is currently living on their farm in Gunnedah, NSW.

(Credit: Supplied) 06 Amanda Ecker and Nathan McClymont Season five (2010) Farmer Nathan McClymont and Amanda Ecker had one of the fastest romances in the history of FWAW, with Nathan proposing to Amanda in the finale! The two later married and have since become parents to Mason, Benjamin, and Oscar.

(Credit: Supplied) 07 Frank Atherton and Tennile Jolly Season seven (2011) It all started with a five-minute speed date for Hughendon farmer Frank Atherton and Perth office girl Tenille Jolly. The two hit it off instantly and the rest was history! Frank proposed on his Hughenden property on Valentine’s Day 2013, and the pair are now married with one child called Oliver.

(Credit: Supplied) 08 Jodie Byrne and Sam Alford Season eight (2012) Cattleman and musterer farmer Sam Alford fell for Sydney-based travel agent Jodie Byrne in 2012, whilst on season eight of FWAW. Jodie quickly made the decision to relocate to WA and live with Sam on his property following the show’s finale. Sam later proposed to Jodie in over the Christmas break in 2012 and the couple got married at the beginning of 2015. They later welcomed their first child, River, in 2018.

(Credit: Instagram) 09 Jess Nathan and Andrew Guthrie Season 11 (2021) Jess Nathan and Andrew Guthrie have to have one of the cutest romances from the show! The loved-up couple fell in love instantly and actually wanted to drop out of the series mid-season because they knew they were meant for each other. The producers ended up convincing them to stay and almost a year after the show’s finale, the two moved in together. In August 2023, they announced they were engaged and have since tied the knot.

(Credit: Instagram) 10 Tess Brookman and Harry Lloyd Season 12 (2022) Harry and Tess had an instant connection on the show and since meeting in 2022, the two have stayed together. The farmer initially moved to the Gold Coast to be with Tess while she finished her psychology studies, but the couple have since moved back to his sheep and cattle farm in Kyabram.

(Credit: Instagram) 11 Jess Cova and Will Simpson Season 12 (2022) Jess and Will first met in 2022 while filming for season 12 of Farmer Wants a Wife and recently announced their engagement! “Jess said yes! From farmer to fiancé! Our most special moment yet ❤️,” Will wrote on Instagram sharing the exciting news. The two currently live at Will’s farm in Berriwillock, Victoria, and have adopted an adorable Dachshund puppy together. “A whole lot of love over the last 3 years ❤️ and much more to come! Happy Anniversary to us 🥂,” she wrote in April 2025.

(Credit: Instagram) 12 Clare Hockings and Brad Jones Season 13 (2023) Beloved couple Brad and Clare have already welcomed their first child together, Roy, in December 2023. “We didn’t think it would happen as quickly as it did,” Brad told New Idea in July 2023, after their pregnancy announcement.

(Credit: Instagram) 13 Emily Gordon and David McMahon Season 13 (2023) Emily and David wasted no time following season 13 of Farmer Wants a Wife and quickly moved in together after filming wrapped. The two later announced their engagement in October 2023 and recently had their engagement party in March 2024. While they have not confirmed publicly if they are married, Emily posted holiday photos with David with the suggestive caption: “Holidaying with the love of my life as Mr & Mrs” leaving many to speculate they have indeed tied the knot.

(Credit: Instagram) 14 Olivia Benic and Matt Young Season 13 (2023) Olivia and Matt are yet another couple from the 2023 season who have made it work and stayed together! The two moved to Canberra where Matt works with the Department of Agriculture. The couple also visit his farm in Bookham when they can. The couple revealed in 2024 that they had bought a house together. Olivia posted to Instagram on March 11, 2024, with the news – “Soooo we did a thingggg…!” she captioned the post. They also welcomed their son Henry in the same year.

(Credit: Instagram) 15 Dustin Manwaring and Sophie Trethowan Season 14 (2024) Even Dustin’s run-down cottage wasn’t enough to turn Sophie away from farm life, and the pair confirmed they are still going strong. So besotted, Dustin even told host Sam Armytage he would change anything necessary to keep Sophie on the farm with him. It’s no surprise the third-generation farmer is deeply in love. When he spoke to New Idea in 2024, he certainly hinted that things had worked out alright. Explaining that although his family was hesitant about the show at first, he said: “Now after this all happened, they’re all pretty happy.” “Myself and Dustin feel so lucky to have found each other on this show, we wouldn’t have met otherwise! We are both super grateful for the experience and to have found love,” Sophie wrote on Instagram after the show aired.

(Credit: Instagram) 16 Todd Melbourne and Daisy Lamb Season 14 (2024) Speaking exclusively to New Idea after the show finished filming, Daisy revealed that she did not want to go long distance and moved to Todd’s farm in Queensland. In the interview, they said they were very much on the same page and wanted to add to their family, which includes their border collies. “We both want to start a family,” Todd said at the time. “There’s definitely kids in the future. We talk about kids all the time,” Daisy added.

