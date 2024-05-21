Farmer Wants A Wife season 11 favourites Jess Nathan and Andrew Guthrie are still going strong after meeting on the beloved dating show in 2021.

They announced their engagement in August 2023 before secretly tying the knot sometime before March 2024.

Fans were shocked when Jess shared a video to Instagram of her and Andrew walking on a tropical beach while on their honeymoon.

She captioned the post, “Mr and Mrs Guthrie honeymooning hard 🤍.”

While the details of their nuptials remained cryptic at the time, in May 2024 it was revealed that Andrew and Jess tied the knot on the season 14 finale of Farmer Wants A Wife.

Farmer Andrew found a wife!

The blushing bride looked gorgeous. Her white gown featured long tule sleeves with beaded detail, while her hair was in an elegant up-do. Andrew, meanwhile, proved very dapper in a traditional tuxedo.

“There were so many people that sent so many beautiful messages and came along on the journey and that’s why we haven’t posted anything,” Jess said on Instagram leading up to the televised event.

“We thought we would just wait until everyone gets to see the real thing. It was literally our dream day; it couldn’t have been better.”

From the moment the now-bride-and-groom laid eyes on each other Farmer Wants A Wife, their chemistry was obvious.

They now own two properties together!

Four months after their season aired, Andrew and Jess moved in together and renovated their house in Delegate.

“After exactly 11 months of long-distance and a million lockdowns later, today has finally arrived,” Jess wrote in an Instagram post sharing their exciting news.

Later, the love birds purchased a beach shack in Merimbula NSW, which they planned to open as an Airbnb.

Andrew decided Jess was his forever when he got down on one knee during a picnic in their hometown.

Jess and Andrew announced their engagement on August 7, 2023.

Jess later shared a photo of her engagement ring and said she was “truly blessed.”

“The most precious thing I could ever own,” she penned.

Now, they have sealed the deal and are officially married! It looks like the Farmer found a wife, after all.

