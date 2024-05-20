Farmer Wants A Wife is almost over for 2024, and the remaining farmers are gearing up for the finale – where they will choose the woman with whom to start their next chapter

While three have already made their decisions – Farmer Dean choosing Teegan, Farmer Tom choosing Sarah C, and Farmer Bert choosing no one – there are still three Farmers who will be appearing in the finale.

Here's everything we know about the finale and reunion.

When is the Farmer Wants A Wife finale 2024?

The 2024 Farmer Wants A Wife finale will be split over two parts: the first will be Monday 20 May and the second on Tuesday 21 May.

On Monday, Farmer Dustin and intruder Farmer Todd will visit the hometowns of their final girls – meeting their friends and family – before final dates and final decisions.

Tuesday, meanwhile, will see Farmer Joe make his choice.

Who will Todd choose?

When is the Farmer Wants A Wife 2024 reunion?

While it is unconfirmed, rumour has it that the 2024 Farmer Wants A Wife reunion will fall on Sunday 26 May.

This will see all six Farmers take to the lounge to reveal their current relationship status.

Who will Dustin choose?

Who are the winners of Farmer Australia 2024?

Well, we won’t know for sure until the finale! But, there have been some major spoilers that may reveal the ending for those unable to wait.

