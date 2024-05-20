  •  
ENTERTAINMENT

Farmer Dustin is “feeling guilty” about his final decision on Farmer Wants A Wife

And fans are convinced they know who he will pick.
Profile picture of Catie Powers
Loading the player...

A third-generation cattle, crop, sheep, and goat farmer, 26-year-old Dustin joined Farmer Wants A Wife looking for a relationship full of “positivity, loyalty, and a bit of fun”. But did he find what he was looking for? Viewers certainly think so, predicting that Sophie has captured his heart.

Taking to online betting site Sportsbet, fans of the dating show have placed their bets on the 28-year-old Victorian to be the last one standing on Dustin’s farm. Last we saw, she had odds of 1.12.

The speech pathologist was followed followed by Anna, 4.50, and then the prediction that the Condobolin local would leave the show without a relationship (like Farmer Bert).

farmer-wants-a-wife-dustin-sophie
Fans are convinced Dustin will pick Sophie.

But the decision wasn’t an easy one for Dustin, with an insider telling New Idea that that farmer “truly did care for both Anna and Sophie”.

“In the end, he had to go with his heart,” they said. “You can’t begrudge him that. And it’s only natural he might be feeling guilty about any pain his decision might have caused.”

It’s no surprise that Sophie is tipped to be Dustin’s pick; things between the pair have always been “very natural”.

When the farmer showed Sophie around his property, the 26-year-old’s passion for his farm touched the speech pathologist, who was reminded of her father’s own connection with his farm.

They ended the day with a romantic piggyback, and their connection has only grown since.

farmer-dustin-sophie
Sophie described Dustin as “a genuine country bloke who is easy on the eyes”

When New Idea spoke to Dustin, he also hinted that he found love when he revealed that, although his family were hesitant about the show at first, “now after this all happened, they’re all pretty happy”.

Just like Farmer Dustin, Sophie is equally fervent about her work as a speech pathologist.

“I’m really passionate about the work I do with children living with disability; it’s so rewarding,” she told Seven.

The 28-year-old also confessed she loves to step out of her comfort zone, to travel and adventure, and to keep fit.

From the beginning, Sophie felt a magnetism towards Dustin – who she has deemed “a genuine country bloke who is easy on the eyes”.

farmer-dustin-ladies-farmer-wants-a-wife
Have fans got it right? We’ll have to keep watching to find out.

“I love that he likes to have a laugh and a bit of fun. He is pretty much exactly what I am looking for.”

As for the farmer, he told New Idea that his only relationship deal breakers are “if they don’t get along with (his) family, and horse people”.

So if Sophie can bypass those hurdles, we think she’s in with a good chance to win Dustin’s heart. 

Have fans got it right? Are Farmer Dustin and Sophie together? We’ll have to keep watching to find out!

Want more Farmers content? Check out the below!

Ready for your own chance at romance? Sign up for eharmony today!

eharmony
Profile picture of Catie Powers
Catie Powers

Catie is a Senior Digital Content Producer for New Idea. Since 2020, she has been writing for renowned brands including The Australian Women’s Weekly, WHO, Girlfriend, TV WEEK, and Now To Love. Currently, she is creating celebrity, royal, and entertainment content for New Idea, while also managing the brand’s Instagram and print-to-digital relations. When she’s not at work, you can find Catie reading a good book, or seeing her favourite musician in concert.

Related stories