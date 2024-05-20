A third-generation cattle, crop, sheep, and goat farmer, 26-year-old Dustin joined Farmer Wants A Wife looking for a relationship full of “positivity, loyalty, and a bit of fun”. But did he find what he was looking for? Viewers certainly think so, predicting that Sophie has captured his heart.

Taking to online betting site Sportsbet, fans of the dating show have placed their bets on the 28-year-old Victorian to be the last one standing on Dustin’s farm. Last we saw, she had odds of 1.12.

The speech pathologist was followed followed by Anna, 4.50, and then the prediction that the Condobolin local would leave the show without a relationship (like Farmer Bert).

But the decision wasn’t an easy one for Dustin, with an insider telling New Idea that that farmer “truly did care for both Anna and Sophie”.

“In the end, he had to go with his heart,” they said. “You can’t begrudge him that. And it’s only natural he might be feeling guilty about any pain his decision might have caused.”

It’s no surprise that Sophie is tipped to be Dustin’s pick; things between the pair have always been “very natural”.

When the farmer showed Sophie around his property, the 26-year-old’s passion for his farm touched the speech pathologist, who was reminded of her father’s own connection with his farm.

They ended the day with a romantic piggyback, and their connection has only grown since.

Sophie described Dustin as “a genuine country bloke who is easy on the eyes”

When New Idea spoke to Dustin, he also hinted that he found love when he revealed that, although his family were hesitant about the show at first, “now after this all happened, they’re all pretty happy”.

Just like Farmer Dustin, Sophie is equally fervent about her work as a speech pathologist.

“I’m really passionate about the work I do with children living with disability; it’s so rewarding,” she told Seven.

The 28-year-old also confessed she loves to step out of her comfort zone, to travel and adventure, and to keep fit.

From the beginning, Sophie felt a magnetism towards Dustin – who she has deemed “a genuine country bloke who is easy on the eyes”.

“I love that he likes to have a laugh and a bit of fun. He is pretty much exactly what I am looking for.”

As for the farmer, he told New Idea that his only relationship deal breakers are “if they don’t get along with (his) family, and horse people”.

So if Sophie can bypass those hurdles, we think she’s in with a good chance to win Dustin’s heart.

Have fans got it right? Are Farmer Dustin and Sophie together? We’ll have to keep watching to find out!

