Dolly Parton shares concerning health update with fans, six months after death of husband

Dolly Parton has cancelled six of her Los Angeles shows due to “health challenges”.

The American singer, 79, took to Instagram on Sunday night to reveal that doctors have told her that she must undergo “a few procedures”.

She did not disclose what health issues she has been struggling with, but confirmed that she is postponing her December shows until September 2026.

“I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts,” she wrote in a statement.

“As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.”

Dolly Parton has postponed her six Las Vegas shows for a year due to “health challenges”. (Credit: Getty)

“As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!

“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see.

“You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.

“While I’ll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say.”

However, she shut down any concerns that she might be retiring as she insisted she plans to be back on stage very soon.

“And don’t worry about be quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet.

“But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

Dolly confirmed she is undergoing “a few procedures” in a statement. (Credit: Instagram)

Dolly had been due to perform her residency, Live in Las Vegas, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in December 2025.

She has now postponed her six shows for nearly a year in light of her health woes, with refunds available for any fans who cannot make the new dates.

However, Dolly reassured fans she has no plans to retire despite her difficulties. (Credit: Getty)

Her original and rescheduled dates are as follows:

Thursday, December 4, 2025, to Thursday, September 17, 2026.

Saturday, December 6, 2025, to Saturday, September 19, 2026.

Sunday, December 7, 2025, to Sunday, September 20, 2026.

Wednesday, December 10, 2025, to Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

Friday, December 15, 2025, to Friday, September 25, 2026.

Saturday, December 13, 2025, to Saturday, September 26, 2026.

