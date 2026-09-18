TV shock: Nat Barr departs TV role after 13 years

Nat Barr has been a regular on our screens for years but after 13 years of Carols in the Domain, she’s hanging up her Santa hat.

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The Nine Network announced that they will be taking over from Channel Seven who has broadcast the festive singalong production for 38 years.

On Thursday, Nine announced that they will broadcast this year’s show on Nine on Saturday 19th December and it will be hosted by Nine stars Allison Langdon and James Bracey.

In a statement confirming the news, Ally Langdon said, “Christmas is all about family, togetherness, and tradition – and there is no bigger tradition than The Salvos Carols in the Domain. I am so thrilled to join James to bring this magical night into living rooms right across Australia on Nine.”

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Meanwhile James remarked, “Standing in the heart of Sydney, surrounded by tens of thousands of people singing along with Australia’s top talent – it doesn’t get better than this. It’s a privilege to welcome the ultimate Christmas celebration to its brand-new home on Nine.”

Over the years, Nat has hosted many memorable Carols in the Domain moments but was especially moved during the 2025 event that was held just days after the Bondi terror attack.

In a video uploaded to her Instagram from the rehearsal, the Sunrise host called it “one of the most important Carols in the Domains we have ever held.”

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“Tonight we will come together in the face of tragedy and put a collective arm around each other because that’s who we are as Australians,” she penned.

Nat Barr hosted Carols in the Domain for 13 years. (Credit: Instagram)

Nat previously spoke to New Idea about how “incredibly exciting” the live Christmas event held in Sydney’s Domain is.

“I think I speak for both myself and Shirvo when I say we absolutely cannot sing,” Nat joked to us in 2024.

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“At Carols, one of the highlights of the show is watching on from backstage, as the real singers belt out stirring classics like ‘Ode to Joy’ or ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.’”