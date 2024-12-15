A BTS look at our Carols in the Domain photoshoot with Nat & Matt

Getting to host Woolworths Carols in the Domain is a “calendar highlight” for Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington. But the fact that this year’s event airs live has the Channel Seven Sunrise stars raring to rock around the Christmas tree!

Advertisement

“It’s incredibly exciting,” says Nat, who is taking part in her 12th Carols.

Now that Shirvo has one pre-recorded Carols concert under his belt (after making his debut in 2023), he says he is “ready and excited” about the challenge of broadcasting live.

“Absolutely anything can and probably will happen,” he says with a laugh. “So keep your eyes peeled!”

Nat and Shirvo’s excitement is all too evident on the set of New Idea’s annual Songbook photo shoot.

Advertisement

Shirvo and Nat are always good sports on our Carols photo shoot set. (Credit: Will Horner)

With a theme of tradition and nostalgia, the pair got into the festive spirit with crackers, paper chains, a pudding, and … a lump of coal for poor Shirvo! Holiday music also filled the air, including Bing Crosby’s ‘White Christmas’ – not that we can hear either Nat or Shirvo singing along…

“I think I speak for both myself and Shirvo when I say we absolutely cannot sing,” Nat says.

“At Carols, one of the highlights of the show is watching on from backstage, as the real singers belt out stirring classics like ‘Ode to Joy’ or ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.’”

Advertisement

Shirvo adds: “We turn off our mics backstage and sing along – safe in the knowledge that no one can hear us! It’s like a karaoke session, just for Nat and me backstage.”

It’s been another cracker year for the Sunrise hosts. (Credit: Will Horner)

This year, Shirvo has some extended family in the audience watching the show, in addition to his wife Jessica, and kids Sienna, Winter, and Lincoln.

“Nat kindly gave me some of her tickets so my whole family can attend,” he explains.

Advertisement

“Now I don’t have to pick and choose!”

After the show wraps up, Nat will be on an early flight to Perth the next day with her husband and sons for their annual holiday pilgrimage to Western Australia.

“My boys Hunter and Lachlan are big now, but they love flying back to Perth each year for our family Christmas,” she says.

“They’ve been going over there since they were a few months old and it’s part of our family tradition. We’re fortunate to be able to all spend that time together after another hectic year.”

Advertisement

The New Idea Food team made a pudding especially for Shirvo and Nat. (Credit: Will Horner)

Shirvo, meanwhile, will spend the holidays with his family in Sydney.

“We’ll eat ham, turkey, and prawns, and we also set up a dessert buffet with pudding, profiteroles, and pavlova,” he says, eyeing off our pudding.

“It truly is the most wonderful – and delicious – time of year!”

Advertisement

READ NEXT: All the Christmas Carols to sing at this year’s Woolworths Carols in the Domain!