Woolworths Carols in the Domain is set to be held on Saturday, December 21 – and the Special Songbook Edition of New Idea is on sale today!
This 16-page pull-out features all the must-do things at the Carols in the Domain (held in Sydney), the words to your favourite carols, PLUS an exclusive Christmas interview with the hosts Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington.
New Idea is proud to be the official magazine of Woolworths Carols in the Domain – the biggest Christmas concert in Australia!
Whether you are heading to the Domain or tuning in from home, grab your copy of New Idea so you can sing-a-long to all the merry tunes! See below for the full Songbook lyrics.
Scroll through for the 2024 Carols in the Domain Songbook…
O Come, All Ye Faithful
O come, all ye faithful Joyful and triumphant
O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem
Come and behold Him Born the King of angels
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him O come let us adore Him Christ the Lord
Yea Lord, we greet Thee Born this happy morning O Jesus, to Thee be all glory giv’n
Word of the Father
Now in flesh appearing
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him Christ the Lord
Sing choirs of angels
Sing in exultation
Sing, all ye citizens of Heav’n above
Glory to God
Glory in the highest
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
Christ the Lord
The Lord
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Hark! The herald angels sing Glory to the newborn King! Peace on Earth and mercy mild
God and sinners reconciled Joyful all ye nations rise
Join the triumph of the skies With th’angelic host proclaim
Christ is born in Bethlehem
Hark! The herald angels sing
Glory to the newborn King!
Late in time behold Him come
Offspring of the Virgin’s womb
Veiled in flesh the Godhead see
Hail the th’incarnate Deity
Pleased as us in flesh to dwell
Jesus our Emmanuel
Hark! The herald angels sing
Glory to the newborn King!
Hail the heav’nly Prince of Peace!
Hail, the Son of Righteousness
Light and life to all He brings
Ris’n with healing in His wings
Mild He lays His glory by
Born that we no more may die
Born to raise the sons of Earth
Born to give them second birth
Hark! the herald angels sing
Glory to the newborn King!
Silent Night
Silent night, holy night
All is calm, all is bright
Round yon virgin, mother and child
Holy infant, so tender and mild
Sleep in heavenly peace
Sleep in heavenly peace
Silent night, holy night
Shepherds quake at the sight
Glories stream from Heaven afar
Heav’nly hosts sing alleluia
Christ the Saviour is born
Christ the Saviour is born
Silent night, holy night
Son of God, love’s pure light
Radiant beams from thy holy face
With the dawn of redeeming grace
Jesus, Lord at thy birth
Jesus, Lord at thy birth
Jesus, Lord at thy birth
The First Noel
The first Noel the angels did say
Was to certain poor shepherds in fields as they lay
In fields where they lay keeping their sheep
On a cold winter’s night that was so deep
Noel Noel Noel Noel
Born is the King of Israel
They looked up and saw a star
Shining in the East, beyond them far
And to the earth it gave great light
And so it continued both day and night
Noel Noel Noel Noel
Born is the King of Israel
The first Noel the angels did say
Was to certain poor shepherds in fields as they lay
In fields where they lay keeping their sheep
On a cold winter’s night that was so deep
Noel Noel Noel Noel
Born is the King of Israel
Noel Noel Noel Noel
Born is the King of Israel
Jesus Oh What a Wonderful Child
Jesus, Jesus, oh, what a wonderful child
Jesus, Jesus, so lowly meek and mild
New life, new hope, new joy he brings, won’t you listen to the angels sing
Glory, glory, glory to the newborn King
He was herald by the angels, born in a lowly manger
The virgin Mary was His mother and Joseph was His Earthly father
Three wise men came from afar, they were guided by a shining star
To see King Jesus where He lay, in a manger filled with hay
Jesus, Jesus, oh, what a wonderful child
Jesus, Jesus, so lowly meek and mild
New life, new hope, new joy he brings, won’t you listen to the angels sing
Glory, glory, glory to the newborn King
Away in a Manger
Away in a manger, no crib for a bed
The little Lord Jesus lay down His sweet head
The stars in the bright sky looked down where He lay
The little Lord Jesus asleep on the hay
The cattle are lowing, the baby awakes
But little Lord Jesus, no crying He makes
I love Thee Lord Jesus, look down from the sky
And stay by my cradle till morning is night
Be near me, Lord Jesus, I ask Thee to stay
Close by me forever, and love me, I pray
Bless all the dear children in Thy tender care
And fit us for heaven to live with Thee there
Jingle Bells
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way
Oh what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way
Oh what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh
Dashing through the snow, in a one-horse open sleigh
O’er the fields we go, laughing all the way
Bells on bobtail ring, making spirits bright
What fun it is to ride and sing a sleighing song tonight, oh
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way
Oh what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way
Oh what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh
O Holy Night
O holy night the stars are brightly shining
It is the night of the dear Saviour’s birth
Long lay the world in sin and error pining
Till He appeared and the soul felt its worth
A thrill of hope the weary world rejoices
For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn
Fall on your knees O hear the angel voices
O night divine, the night when Christ was born
O night divine, O night O night divine
Truly He taught us to love one another
His law is love in his gospel is peace
Chains shall He break for the slave is our brother and in His name all oppression shall cease
Christ is the Lord, their name forever praise we
O night divine, the night when Christ was born
O night divine, O night O night divine
Sing along to all your favourite Carols with the stars at Woolworths Carols in the Domain on Saturday, December 21. Elevate your experience with a reserved spot. Visit carolsinthedomain.com. The show airs from 8pm (AEST) on Channel 7 and 7plus.