Woolworths Carols in the Domain is set to be held on Saturday, December 21 – and the Special Songbook Edition of New Idea is on sale today!

Advertisement

This 16-page pull-out features all the must-do things at the Carols in the Domain (held in Sydney), the words to your favourite carols, PLUS an exclusive Christmas interview with the hosts Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington.

New Idea is proud to be the official magazine of Woolworths Carols in the Domain – the biggest Christmas concert in Australia!

Whether you are heading to the Domain or tuning in from home, grab your copy of New Idea so you can sing-a-long to all the merry tunes! See below for the full Songbook lyrics.

Scroll through for the 2024 Carols in the Domain Songbook…

Advertisement

(Credit: Will Horner)

O Come, All Ye Faithful

O come, all ye faithful Joyful and triumphant

O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem

Come and behold Him Born the King of angels

O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him O come let us adore Him Christ the Lord

Yea Lord, we greet Thee Born this happy morning O Jesus, to Thee be all glory giv’n

Word of the Father

Now in flesh appearing

Advertisement

O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him Christ the Lord

Sing choirs of angels

Sing in exultation

Sing, all ye citizens of Heav’n above

Glory to God

Glory in the highest

O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him

Advertisement

O come let us adore Him

Christ the Lord

The Lord

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Hark! The herald angels sing Glory to the newborn King! Peace on Earth and mercy mild

God and sinners reconciled Joyful all ye nations rise

Join the triumph of the skies With th’angelic host proclaim

Christ is born in Bethlehem

Hark! The herald angels sing

Glory to the newborn King!

Advertisement

Late in time behold Him come

Offspring of the Virgin’s womb

Veiled in flesh the Godhead see

Hail the th’incarnate Deity

Pleased as us in flesh to dwell

Jesus our Emmanuel

Hark! The herald angels sing

Glory to the newborn King!

Hail the heav’nly Prince of Peace!

Hail, the Son of Righteousness

Light and life to all He brings

Ris’n with healing in His wings

Mild He lays His glory by

Born that we no more may die

Born to raise the sons of Earth

Born to give them second birth

Hark! the herald angels sing

Glory to the newborn King!

Advertisement

(Credit: Will Horner)

Silent Night

Silent night, holy night

All is calm, all is bright

Round yon virgin, mother and child

Holy infant, so tender and mild

Sleep in heavenly peace

Sleep in heavenly peace

Silent night, holy night

Shepherds quake at the sight

Glories stream from Heaven afar

Heav’nly hosts sing alleluia

Christ the Saviour is born

Christ the Saviour is born

Silent night, holy night

Son of God, love’s pure light

Radiant beams from thy holy face

With the dawn of redeeming grace

Jesus, Lord at thy birth

Jesus, Lord at thy birth

Jesus, Lord at thy birth

Advertisement

The First Noel

The first Noel the angels did say

Was to certain poor shepherds in fields as they lay

In fields where they lay keeping their sheep

On a cold winter’s night that was so deep

Noel Noel Noel Noel

Born is the King of Israel

They looked up and saw a star

Shining in the East, beyond them far

And to the earth it gave great light

And so it continued both day and night

Noel Noel Noel Noel

Born is the King of Israel

The first Noel the angels did say

Was to certain poor shepherds in fields as they lay

In fields where they lay keeping their sheep

On a cold winter’s night that was so deep

Noel Noel Noel Noel

Born is the King of Israel

Noel Noel Noel Noel

Born is the King of Israel

(Credit Will Horner)

Advertisement

Jesus Oh What a Wonderful Child

Jesus, Jesus, oh, what a wonderful child

Jesus, Jesus, so lowly meek and mild

New life, new hope, new joy he brings, won’t you listen to the angels sing

Glory, glory, glory to the newborn King

He was herald by the angels, born in a lowly manger

The virgin Mary was His mother and Joseph was His Earthly father

Three wise men came from afar, they were guided by a shining star

To see King Jesus where He lay, in a manger filled with hay

Jesus, Jesus, oh, what a wonderful child

Jesus, Jesus, so lowly meek and mild

New life, new hope, new joy he brings, won’t you listen to the angels sing

Glory, glory, glory to the newborn King

Advertisement

Away in a Manger

Away in a manger, no crib for a bed

The little Lord Jesus lay down His sweet head

The stars in the bright sky looked down where He lay

The little Lord Jesus asleep on the hay

The cattle are lowing, the baby awakes

But little Lord Jesus, no crying He makes

I love Thee Lord Jesus, look down from the sky

And stay by my cradle till morning is night

Be near me, Lord Jesus, I ask Thee to stay

Close by me forever, and love me, I pray

Bless all the dear children in Thy tender care

And fit us for heaven to live with Thee there

Advertisement

(Credit: Will Horner)

Jingle Bells

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way

Oh what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way

Oh what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh

Dashing through the snow, in a one-horse open sleigh

O’er the fields we go, laughing all the way

Bells on bobtail ring, making spirits bright

What fun it is to ride and sing a sleighing song tonight, oh

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way

Oh what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way

Oh what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh

Advertisement

O Holy Night

O holy night the stars are brightly shining

It is the night of the dear Saviour’s birth

Long lay the world in sin and error pining

Till He appeared and the soul felt its worth

A thrill of hope the weary world rejoices

For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn

Fall on your knees O hear the angel voices

O night divine, the night when Christ was born

O night divine, O night O night divine

Truly He taught us to love one another

His law is love in his gospel is peace

Chains shall He break for the slave is our brother and in His name all oppression shall cease

Christ is the Lord, their name forever praise we

O night divine, the night when Christ was born

O night divine, O night O night divine

Advertisement

Share the magic of Christmas!

Sing along to all your favourite Carols with the stars at Woolworths Carols in the Domain on Saturday, December 21. Elevate your experience with a reserved spot. Visit carolsinthedomain.com. The show airs from 8pm (AEST) on Channel 7 and 7plus.

The most magical event of the year returns on Saturday, December 21! (Credit: Getty)