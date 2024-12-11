We all know the week before Christmas is one of the busiest, as families rush about getting final presents and supplies for the upcoming days of festivities.

With a number of the bigger holiday days falling on weekends this year, it’s important to know the optimal time to be visiting the shops to grab your fruit, meat, and pavlova bases.

Grocery store ALDI is a favourite among Australian shoppers, with their affordable prices making them a mainstay in the Australian retail market in the last few years.

Their stores are known for broad options across groceries, including anything you might need for Christmas, be it the parts of a cheese platter, some wrapping paper, or even a last-minute present from their Special Buys aisle.

ALDI’s hours will be varying over the Christmas period, so we’ve chased down their opening times to give you a bit of a hand.

(Credit: ALDI)

It’s been confirmed that all stores will have reduced trading hours on Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve), and will be closed on Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day).

On Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day), the stores will be reopening with reduced trading hours.

Hours seem to be pretty standard from Wednesday, December 27th until Saturday, December 30th, but on Sunday, December 31st (New Year’s Eve), and Monday, January 1st (New Year’s Day), stores will again be operating in a reduced capacity, with some stores in South Australia specifically remaining closed on New Year’s Day.

(Credit: ALDI)

You can get a full, state-by-state breakdown here.

It’s also worth checking in with your local store if you’re tight on time!

For more information on all your Christmas grocery and last-minute shopping needs, check out our articles on the trading hours for Best&Less, Woolworths, Coles, Target and Kmart.

