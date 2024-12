It’s the most wonderful, but oh so hectic time of the year, particularly when it comes to grocery shopping.

From organising a Christmas ham to stocking up for New Year’s, it can be tricky to prepare for our festive grocery needs over the holidays.

This makes knowing the Coles opening hours for Christmas and boxing day so important! We’ve broken down all the festive trading hours for each state below.

(Credit: Getty)

New South Wales

December 24 (Christmas Eve): All stores open with varying closing times

(New Year’s Eve): All stores open with varying hours January 1 (New Year’s Day): All stores open with varying hours

Victoria

December 24 (Christmas Eve): All stores open with varying closing times

(New Year’s Eve): All stores open with varying hours January 1 (New Year’s Day): All stores open with varying hours

(Credit: Getty)

Queensland

December 24 (Christmas Eve): All stores open to 6pm, select locations open until 9pm

(New Year’s Eve): All stores open with varying hours January 1 (New Year’s Day): Most stores open from 9am until 6pm

South Australia

December 24 (Christmas Eve): All stores open with varying closing times

(New Year’s Eve): Stores are open with varying hours January 1 (New Year’s Day): All metro stories are closed and regional stores are open

Coles Ambassador Curtis Stone and Coles Liquor ambassador Nikki Phillps at the Coles Christmas launch 2024 (Credit: Getty)

Western Australia

December 24 (Christmas Eve): All stores open with varying closing times

(New Year’s Eve): All metropolitan stores should have regular hours, regional stores will vary January 1 (New Year’s Day): Some metro stores may be closed on New Year’s Day and regional stores will vary

Northern Territory

December 24 (Christmas Eve): All stores open with varying closing times

(New Year’s Eve): All stores open with varying closing times January 1 (New Year’s Day): All stores open with varying closing times

(Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

ACT

December 24 (Christmas Eve): All stores open with varying closing times

(New Year’s Eve): All stores open with varying hours January 1 (New Year’s Day): All stores open with varying hours

Tasmania

December 24 (Christmas Eve): All stores open with varying closing times

(New Year’s Eve): All stores open with varying closing hours January 1 (New Year’s Day): All stores open with varying hours

Opening and closing times may differ from normal at some stores. You can check your local Coles stores opening hours on Christmas day on the Coles website here.