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How to get FREE tickets to Scary Movie 6 thanks to Pappa Flock!

We can't wait, can you?
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Forget everything horror movies have taught you. For the next couple of weeks, we want you to answer the phone. We want you to go upstairs. And we definitely want you to scream.

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Scary Movie 6 is now in the cinemas, and to celebrate, Pappa Flock is giving you the chance to win 100 double passes and free food vouchers.

You can take a friend to the cinema and cower behind them if you’re scared or have your snacks covered.

SCary Movie 6 and Pappa Flock
Don’t be scared, you can watch Scary Movie 6 for free. (Credit: Pappa Flock )

If you want a slice of the action, you just need to follow these four steps before June 22:

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A hot tip from us: Ghostface won’t count your entry, unless it’s via the QR code. And if you do win, make sure you download the Pappa Flock app, otherwise you won’t be able to claim your free munchies.

Scary Movie 6 Pappa Flock
FRee munchies with your movie? That’s not scary at all. (Credit: Pappa Flock)

Wait, what’s on the Munchies Menu?

For popcorn chicken fans, there’s the Munchie Cup, which takes the concept literally. Imagine the combination of a crispy chicken tender with a side of caramel popcorn.

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There’s also the Sour Power Lemonade. So picture fresh lemonade with sour candies and a Ghostface lollipop.

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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