How to get FREE tickets to Scary Movie 6 thanks to Pappa Flock!

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Forget everything horror movies have taught you. For the next couple of weeks, we want you to answer the phone. We want you to go upstairs. And we definitely want you to scream.

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Scary Movie 6 is now in the cinemas, and to celebrate, Pappa Flock is giving you the chance to win 100 double passes and free food vouchers.

You can take a friend to the cinema and cower behind them if you’re scared or have your snacks covered.

Don’t be scared, you can watch Scary Movie 6 for free. (Credit: Pappa Flock )

If you want a slice of the action, you just need to follow these four steps before June 22:

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A hot tip from us: Ghostface won’t count your entry, unless it’s via the QR code. And if you do win, make sure you download the Pappa Flock app, otherwise you won’t be able to claim your free munchies.

FRee munchies with your movie? That’s not scary at all. (Credit: Pappa Flock)

Wait, what’s on the Munchies Menu?

For popcorn chicken fans, there’s the Munchie Cup, which takes the concept literally. Imagine the combination of a crispy chicken tender with a side of caramel popcorn.

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There’s also the Sour Power Lemonade. So picture fresh lemonade with sour candies and a Ghostface lollipop.