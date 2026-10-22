My Kitchen Rules is returning in 2027 – but will Colin and Manu be back?

My Kitchen Rules might have only just returned to air, but we already have news about the 2027 series!

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Channel Seven announced the show’s renewal at its 2027 Upfronts on October 22.

The network has not yet confirmed when the series will air, but it is expected to come in the last quarter of 2027, like this year.

Official casting calls and applications have not yet opened for the 2027 series, so there’s still time to sign up!

While Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge are both expected to return for 2027, they have both hinted at life after MKR in recent days.

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My Kitchen Rules has brought the drama this year, and it will be back in 2027. (Credit: Channel Seven)

When asked where he wants to be in 10 years on The Dom Harvey Podcast, Manu made a surprising confession.

“I want to be semi-retired, if not retired completely, to be honest with you,” the French chef shared.

“I’ve been working since I was 15; it’s nearly 40 years of my life working. I’ve loved every minute of it, but I’m exhausted, and I would like to slow down.

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“I’d like to discover the world, I’d like to travel with my wife and go eat food from everywhere, and that’s my plan.”

Manu also addressed how he would feel if the show, which has been running for 16 years, was ever taken off air.

“I’ve personally been working… making sure I’ve got things going on after the TV stuff because we know it’s going to stop one day,” Manu shared.

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“It isn’t going to be forever, so I’ve got other businesses that will keep my family alive for a little bit longer, I suppose.”

Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel are expected to return again. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Meanwhile, Colin said they are under no illusions that the show will last forever.

“That’s the problem. If you drink the Kool-Aid and buy into this little world too much, and then it stops, you’ve got nothing left,” the 52-year-old added.

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“You’ve got to have a head or family that’s telling you it’s not going to last forever.”

While it may not air forever, we’re thrilled it will be back in 2027.