“We’re straight up”: New MKR villains Angus and Simon address “huge clashes”

Angus and Simon have been dubbed the new My Kitchen Rules villains after Jane and Shane’s exit.

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The best friends, from Adelaide, put the pressure on Zoe when they discovered she was a pescatarian, and have now taken aim at Harrison and Oliver.

During Tuesday night’s episode, Angus brutally described their rivals as the “rip-off, reject […] worst versions of us” and criticised them for catering to Zoe’s dietary needs.

Speaking to New Idea before the controversial scenes aired, Angus and Simon admitted that some of the other teams didn’t understand their sense of humour.

“We sat in the tension a fair bit, but then once it got a bit too tense, we’d usually break it up with a joke, you know, because it does get very tense and there’s huge clashes,” Simon told us.

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Angus and Simon have been at the centre of clashes on My Kitchen Rules. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“We can be part of that as well, but then we always still disarm people by making a joke after it. That was our way to go.”

Clearly, they haven’t been shy about getting involved in the drama, describing themselves as “straight up” people who will always share their thoughts.

“Angus and I are so straight up honest, earnest, fun and friendly, that there’s no wiggle room for us,” Simon explained.

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“So if people are just going to be shooting us down or having a crack about something, we’re just going to hash it out then and there and be like, ‘You said this, this is what we’re thinking. This is what we bring to the table. If you’ve got a problem with that, that’s kind of your problem’.”

While they might have rubbed some people the wrong way, Angus and Simon got on best with Krysten and Lucy because the mother and daughter understood their humour.

Now Jane and Shane are gone, Angus and Simon have taken up the mantle as the opinionated duo. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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The “hyper-competitive” duo might have found themselves at the centre of clashes in recent episodes, but they insisted everyone has a “go at each other”, adding, “It’s like sport.”

They might be comfortable being the outspoken ones at the table now, but they admitted they were surprised by how quickly tensions rose.

“The competition started from the first second,” Simon said.

“I thought there was going to be a grace period or a time when it was all happy families. But it was pretty quickly like, I don’t think we’re just going to.”

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They insisted they were the “friendliest” in their critiques at the beginning of the competition, hinting there could be even more brutal feedback to come.

But one thing is clear: they have no regrets.

“We loved [MKR],” Angus gushed.

The friends have clashed with Zoe over her dietary requirements. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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“We couldn’t have had much more fun if we tried. We had the most fun of any team.

“But there were definitely times where people weren’t having fun.”

It certainly doesn’t sound like the tension is over yet.