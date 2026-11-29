NEED TO KNOW Prince William is reportedly planning a major shake-up of the royal family .

is reportedly planning a . His vision could see non-working royals lose their HRH titles .

. Prince Harry , Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are among those potentially affected.

, and are among those potentially affected. William also wants his younger children, Charlotte and Louis, to have the freedom to forge lives beyond the palace.

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He might not be King, yet, but the Prince of Wales already has firm ideas about what his reign will look like, and repeating the mistakes of monarchs past when it comes to the ‘spares’ of the family isn’t part of his vision.

As part of radical proposals being discussed with senior aides, Prince William will reportedly permit his youngest two children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to relinquish their HRH titles and forge their own futures away from the palace once they become adults.

Of course, their elder brother Prince George, 13, has no such choice. As William’s direct heir, his royal destiny is effectively set, unless he chooses to abdicate.

Prince William’s heir, Prince George, is one of the few royals whose title is seemingly safe. (Credit: Getty)

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The decision comes as William, 44, inches closer to the throne. Last week he held a historic meeting with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham at 10 Downing Street to discuss a variety of issues.

It was the first time Wills had visited No. 10 to meet with a serving prime minister. Many are taking that key detail as “confirmation” that King Charles, 78, will be abdicating “sooner rather than later”.

According to New Idea’s source, William’s decision to allow Charlotte, 11, and Louis, eight, to one day live without titles was not easily reached.

Charlotte is eager for a career on the stage. (Credit: Getty)

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“William has seen what can happen with ‘spares’ who feel like they can’t carve out identities of their own,” tells our palace insider.

“He doesn’t want any kind of resentment between Charlotte or Louis and George. Not that anyone believes that’s likely, given how William [and Catherine] are raising them, but they’re both incredibly conscious of what has happened in previous generations.”

But, reading between the lines, sources believe William’s willingness to let his own kids live without titles could be signalling something much bigger. If HRH status isn’t an automatic birthright for Charlotte and Louis, the future king is arguably laying the groundwork to say it shouldn’t be one for other family members either.

It’s “crunch time” for royals like Beatrice and Eugenie. (Credit: Getty)

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Indeed, talk that William will ‘clean house’ continues, with new claims he plans on taking back the titles of his estranged brother, the Duke of Sussex, his wife Meghan and their two children, as well as those of his cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

“William is looking at a top-to-toe restructuring of the royals, and getting rid of unnecessary waste and indulgence is at its core.

“William’s made it clear he wants to make ‘HRH’ only available to working, rostered family members acting on his behalf,” adds the insider.