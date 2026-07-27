“There’s been a shift”: Subtle sign Prince George is being set apart from siblings as heir

Prince George‘s birthday portrait might have just seemed like another royal milestone, but there was a telling detail hiding in plain sight.

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To mark his 13th birthday, Prince William and Kate Middleton released a portrait of the young royal, but royal watchers noticed it held a striking difference from those of his younger siblings, Charlotte, 11, and Louis, eight.

But unlike the warm, candid portraits of Charlotte and Louis laughing in grassy gardens, George’s portrait struck a distinctly different chord.

Dressed formally in a suit, the young prince had clearly shed his own playful look from years gone by, marking a major turning point.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, royal insiders reveal that the formal photo is no accident; it’s part of a carefully orchestrated plan to prepare George as heir to the throne.

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Prince George’s 13th birthday portrait (left) has marked a notable difference from previous years (right). (Credit: Instagram)

“There’s been a shift in how Prince George is being educated, and it’s not just about Eton,” our source explains.

“Now he’s a teenager, William and Kate are making him much more aware of his future role in the world without overwhelming him and curating his image with a strong, more formal portrait is just the start.”

With the 13-year-old preparing to step into his father’s footsteps at Eton College in September, his real royal education is already underway behind closed palace doors.

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“At least twice a week, George has private ‘monarch lessons’ to cover royal responsibilities, constitutional history and law, protocol, composure and manners, as well as learning the Welsh language for when he becomes the Prince of Wales,” our insider dishes.

“He loves getting one-on-one time with his grandfather [King Charles] and the two have found common ground with their love of family history and ancestry.”

We can expect to see a lot more of George in the coming months, too. After his high-profile appearance at Wimbledon, his public schedule is quietly expanding to make the public more familiar with their future King.

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“His attendance at various events will increase, from sporting events to military exercises – and it’s looking like he’ll follow his dad’s footsteps with a new obsession with helicopters,” our insider says.

“William and Kate know it’s time to take off the training wheels, and they’re both confident George is ready. He’s a lot more confident than his dad was at the same age and is eager to take on more responsibilities.”

“Kate has been talking to him about philanthropy and choosing his associations and endorsements wisely, while William takes every opportunity to have George by his side. Those rugby matches aren’t just for fun! He needs to learn how to handle the public, from sparkly conversation skills to smoothly exiting a conversation.”

George’s formal portrait compared to his siblings Charlotte and Louis is a sign of a bigger change. (Credit: Instagram)

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William, 44, is said to be eager to give George as much preparation as he can to ensure that he won’t be blindsided by any of his responsibilities.

“William couldn’t be more proud of his now-teenage son – he’s also getting great personal relief from being able to rewrite some wrongs he endured around the same age,” our insider adds.

“George’s emotional wellbeing is at the top of his parents’ priorities – and it appears they’ve found the perfect balance between building up his awareness of duty and keeping his private life as normal as possible.”

It’s safe to say that being a future king sets George apart from his younger siblings in a way William and Harry experienced firsthand, and William is determined to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself.

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