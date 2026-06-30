“Meghan refuses to take the blame”: Prince Harry reaches breaking point with document leak

Hundreds of documents concerning Prince Harry are set to be released by the US government, and one insider has claimed that he has “tried to blame Meghan for it”.

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More than 300 documents are set to be made public at the end of July, after the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation filed proceedings against the State Department.

“Harry’s convinced none of this would be happening if Meghan hadn’t refused to meet President Trump during his state tour of the UK in 2019,” an insider tells New Idea.

Prince Harry has reportedly “blamed” Meghan Markle for the upcoming release of documents about him by the US government. (Credit: Getty)

The source continued to allege that it was “the start of the end” not only with the royal family, for refusing to undertake the visit, but “also getting on Trump’s bad side”.

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The think tank initially requested the release of the Duke of Sussex’s visa documents, but this was blocked in 2025.

The insider continued to claim that the Prince didn’t think these documents would be released if his wife had just conducted the visit, “but Meghan refuses to take the blame for this visa problem”.

Fears over the release of documents follow the couple’s plans to travel in the UK hitting a snag when their request for security outside royal residences was denied by the British government.

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The insider claims that Meghan “refused” to be blamed. (Credit: Getty)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were planning to bring their children, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet, to Britain for a series of charity events and a one-year countdown to the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games.

The planned trip marks the family’s joint return to the UK in four years, during which the couple reportedly hoped their children could reunite with their grandfather, King Charles.

Archie and Lilibet haven’t seen the royal in person since the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

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