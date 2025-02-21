Since moving permanently to the United States of America in June 2020 alongside his American-born wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has been residing in the country on a visa.

However following the publication of his memoir Spare in 2023, there has been a concentrated effort to have the Duke of Sussex’s visa revoked.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Prince Harry’s US visa, and whether he will actually be deported from the country.

Prince Harry has resided in Montecito, California for almost five years. (Credit: Getty)

Does Prince Harry have a visa?

Prince Harry is currently assumed to be on an A-Head of State visa. This visa is given to officials who are serving at a foreign embassy, consulate, or office providing consular assistance in the United States.

The A-1 visa will be valid for his entire titled life, therefore meaning that unless the Royal Family strips him of his title as Duke of Sussex, he will be able to remain living and working in the USA without obtaining a green card or becoming a permanent resident.

If Harry’s status as a royal was revoked, so would his US visa. (Credit: Getty )

Why might Prince Harry’s US visa be revoked?

In his best-selling memoir Spare, Prince Harry admitted to experimenting with multiple illicit drugs such as cocaine, magic mushrooms, and marijuana.

Following the publication of Spare, the Heritage Foundation – a conservative think tank based in Washington, DC – confirmed it would be launching a legal dispute against the State Department after it refused them access to Harry’s visa application to see if he declared his history of drug use in his visa application.

When the legal dispute was first launched, Director of the Heritage Foundation, Mike Howell, told The Herald Sun that “Prince Harry either lied on his application, which can be rejected over drug use, or that he received special treatment as a royal and celebrity, which would be illegal.”

In response, a spokesperson from the State Department said at the time that visa records were confidential and therefore, “details of individual visa cases” could not be discussed.

The details surrounding Prince Harry’s visa remain up in the air. (Credit: Getty)

Then in June 2023, the Department of Homeland Security denied a Freedom of Information Act request made by the Heritage Foundation.

“To the extent records exist, this office does not find a public interest in disclosure sufficient to override the subject to override the subject’s privacy interests,” DHS Senior Director Jimmy Wolfrey wrote at the time.

Director of the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, Niles Gardiner referred to the ruling as “appalling.”

“[The DHS response] shows an appalling lack of transparency by the Biden Administration,” and that “the Department of Homeland Security’s efforts to stonewall the Heritage Foundation’s Freedom of Information request are unacceptable, and we will be contesting their position.”

Niles continued, claiming: “There are only three possible ways in which the Duke of Sussex could have entered the United States on a visa: (1) Prince Harry disclosed the full extent of his drug use and received a waiver; (2) DHS blatantly ignored the law; or (3) there is a privacy interest in perjury.”

“Ultimately the release of Prince Harry’s US immigration records will be decided in federal court by a federal judge. We are determined to prevail in a matter of clear public interest, on an important issue that matters to the American people: the application and enforcement of America’s immigration laws without fear or favor,” he concluded.

The Heritage Foundation launched a legal dispute against the Federal Government after the State Department refused it access to Prince Harry’s visa application. (Credit: Getty)

In 2024, The Heritage Foundation took legal action against the US government after their Freedom of Information Act request for Prince Harry’s visa was denied, claiming that the royal’s answers in his visa application regarding his prior drug use should be made public.

In February 2025 the US Government is expected to provide a major update on the matter, and specify which legal documents can be shared with The Heritage Foundation under the Freedom of Information Act regarding the Duke of Sussex’s visa application.

The ruling Judge on the case has previously indicated that he would favour “maximum disclosure as long as it doesn’t violate privacy.”

The 47th President of the United States of America certainly hasn’t minced his words when it comes to the couple. (Credit: Getty)

What has Donald Trump said about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Despite pressure to revoke Prince Harry’s US visa, President Donald Trump revealed on February 8 2025 that he had no plans to deport the Duke of Sussex from the country.

“I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible,” he told New York Post reporters.

