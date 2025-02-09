Furious King Charles cuts Prince Harry out of his will

King Charles is reportedly contemplating cutting the Duke of Sussex out of his will, amid growing concern about the state of his son’s marriage to the Duchess of Sussex.

According to explosive new reports, Charles, 76, is said to feel he has no other choice than to take evasive action to protect the royal family’s $55 billion fortune ahead of the Prince of Wales taking the throne.

“A lot of people in royal circles feel Prince Harry does not deserve a dime, and they’re leaning on Charles to cut him off,” a Palace insider tells RadarOnline.

“Charles wrote his will long ago, but certain family members and courtiers are strongly urging him to update the document so as not to include Harry.”

A royal insider says “Harry does not deserve a dime.” (Credit: Getty)

Charles’ pre-emptive move comes as Meghan Markle’s list of alleged divorce demands has been swirling, off the back of reports she’s been shopping around a tell-all book about her life ‘post-divorce’.

While the couple are not divorcing at present, sources say the chatter has Charles on high alert. He’ll take whatever steps are necessary to stop Meghan getting her hands on any inheritance.

An insider tells RadarOnline: “Meghan has made it clear that if and when they do split, she would demand a hefty settlement and to keep her royal title.”

Included in her apparent demands are keeping their family home in Montecito.

Meghan’s recent headlines have the royals reeling. (Credit: Getty)

“She won’t go anywhere – unless it’s with a title, property and a huge stack of money,” the insider notes.

“There’s still so much animosity towards Harry. It runs deep. It’s the senior courtiers that run the royal family’s business and make the hard decisions. But they’re not getting much resistance to this idea among the family.”

Of course, if said disinheritance does proceed, there will be no going back for Charles and Harry, 40.

Insiders say it will “likely be the final nail in the coffin for any kind of reconciliation”.

There’ll be no going back if Charles follows through. (Credit: Getty)

Last year, Prince William, 42, and his father reportedly scrapped their plan to strip Harry and Meghan, 43, of their royal titles, fearing there would be backlash from the public. However, growing resentments over Harry’s apparent sense of entitlement have reportedly pushed them to the limit.

“The royals are nowhere near forgiving [Harry and Meghan] and feel there should be some sort of punishment meted out, which is why this idea of cutting him out of the will has got real legs,” the insider says.

“The royals hate the idea of Harry getting anything from the Windsors, so the feeling is that now’s the time to put it down on paper. It’s heartbreaking for everyone close to Charles. They’re just trying to screen him from as much distress as possible.”