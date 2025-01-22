Prince Harry is due back in the UK soon to continue his highly publicised phone hacking trial against the British tabloids.

Advertisement

However, the trial has been delayed due to discussions of a last-minute settlement.

Find out what we know so far and what happens next.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives to give evidence at the London High Court in June, 2023 against Mirror Group Newspapers. (Credit: Getty)

Which papers is Prince Harry suing and why?

The Duke of Sussex and claimant Tom Watson, who is a former Labour MP, are suing the News Group Newspapers (NGN), because of alleged unlawful activities carried out from 1996 to 2011.

Advertisement

The papers are owned by Rupert Murdoch.

They allege unlawful activities, such as phone-hacking, were conducted by journalists and private investigators working for its papers the Sun and News of the World, which is now defunct.

Their lawyer alleged the newspapers had a widespread practice of using deception to obtain personal materials, bugged homes and put listening devices in cars.

NGN denies any unlawful activity was undertaken at the Sun.

Advertisement

A phone-hacking scandal forced Murdoch to shut News of the World in 2011.

Speaking to the New York Times at its DealBook summit in December, 2024, Harry said it was about seeking the truth.

“One of the main reasons for seeing this through is accountability because I am the last person that can actually achieve that,” he said.

The Duke’s legal team said in previous court documents that Prince William settled his own case in 1010 against NGN for “a very large sum of money”.

Advertisement

Prince William and Prince Harry at the state Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. (Credit: Getty)

Why has the trial been delayed?

The trial was delayed at London’s High Court on Tuesday GMT, due to discussions of a potential settlement.

It was meant to begin at 10.30am GMT, counsel for both sides asked for two adjournments, which stalled its start.

Trial judge Mr Justice Fancourt refused a joint request at 2pm GMT, to adjourn it until Wednesday.

Advertisement

It was meant to resume on Wednesday GMT, after both legal teams requested more time to establish a deal over the lawsuit.

Both parties said they would look to appeal against this decision before the trial opened again.

Because of this, it will continue at 10am on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The time differences between England and America have also been reported as a factor in delays.

Barrister Anthony KC, who represented NGN, said both parties agreed that negotiations were important.

“Very unusually, both parties are in complete agreement that this is a very important step. Both parties feel they have no choice but to persist in this,” he said.

“We do believe in the long run that this will give significant benefit to the court. For the sake of two hours, we are very concerned that if we don’t have these two hours, something that is capable of being achieved may not be achieved.”

Advertisement

What happens now?

The trial is due to continue on Wednesday.

Initially set out to run for eight weeks, it is expected to last for 10 weeks.

Harry will testify for four days in February.