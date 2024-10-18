  •  
Calling all pasta lovers… take a look at our most popular pasta recipes

Pasta, pasta and more pasta!
Italian cuisine is many people’s favourite… from pizza to pasta, Italian food has it all! From classic Italian favorites to inventive new creations, there’s a pasta recipe to suit every taste and occasion.

From a Curried Tuna Pasta Bake or a Mediterranean Pasta Salad to a classic Tomato Chilli Pasta, we have developed a collection of go-to pasta recipes for you to try… we recommend them all!

Best Pasta Recipes

Prawn, Lime and Chilli Pasta

The whole family will love this quick pasta dish that pairs prawns with zesty lime and chilli.

Curried Tuna Pasta Bake

Your dinner problems just got solved with this delicious family budget bake! 

Tomato Chilli Pasta

This spicy hot chilli pasta will wake you up and make you sweat!

Arrabiata Pasta Bake

This is a simple vegetarian pasta bake filled with cheese and tomato for that classic Italian flavour. 

4-Ingredient Pasta with Truffle Butter

Try something different today with this truffle butter pasta sauce – it sounds impressive but only requires 4 ingredients!

Mediterranean Pasta Salad

Are you after a cracker salad for lunch? Look no further! 

Creamy Bacon and Spinach Pasta

Out of ideas for dinner? This spiral pasta is a fabulous go-to. With bacon pieces, fresh spinach leaves, garlic and cream, it’s a fast and easy dinner fix.

Salami and Olive Rag Pasta

This deliciously simple meal can be whipped up in a flash! It’s an oven-free dinner for warm days when you’re cooking against the clock. 

Lamb Sausage Pasta Bake

If you love sausages, and you love pasta, this dish is for you! You’ll wonder why you haven’t combined the two before.

Curried Apple, Celery and Raisin Pasta Salad

This pasta is amazing for casual entertaining, and can also be taken to work in a lunch that will surely impress everyone. Absolutely delicious!

Roasted Vegetable and Prawn Pasta

There are many great reasons to adopt a Mediterranean diet, and the biggest one is taste! It promotes the use of fresh, flavoursome ingredients – and it’s perfect for people with diabetes.

No-Fuss Greek Prawn and Feta Pasta

You won’t believe how easy this super yum pasta is! 

Beef Taco Pasta Bake

Two dishes in one.

Chicken and Bacon Pasta Bake

It just doesn’t get easier than this ‘Dump & Bake’ dinner – just put all the ingredients in a dish and let your oven do the hard work!

Creamy Chicken Pesto Pasta

Make it tonight!

Creamy Alfredo Chicken Pasta Bake

This pasta bake is incredibly easy (and cheesy!) and serves the entire family.

Creamy Bacon Pasta

From start to finish in just 20 minutes, this is faster pasta! Bacon rashers, onion, linguine and cream make a comfort food dish of ease. Top with parmesan!

15-Minute Creamy Ham and Pea Pasta

It doesn’t get easier than this! 

Lemon and Olive Pasta with Fish

When you’re after a fresh & light pasta main, this one is easy & flavoursome. Farfalle pasta is topped with lemon & garlic, with asparagus, olives & capsicum.

Chorizo and Capsicum Pasta Bake

The perfect comfort food this winter!

Hot Smoked Salmon Pasta Salad

The perfect summer salad.

Ricotta Meatball Pasta Bake

Save up on the washing with this tasty combo.

Cheesy Carbonara Cannelloni Bake

Cheese and pasta – there’s no better combination.

15-Minute Pork and Beef Mince Meatballs with Linguine

Quick and easy!

Chicken Pasta Salad with Avocado Ranch Dressing

We can’t get enough!

Bacon and Pumpkin Pasta 

Ready in under 30 minutes. To say it’s delicious is an understatement…

Salmon and Tomato Fettucine

You’ll be sure to add this Italian inspired dish to your repeat recipe roster!

Mac ‘n’ Cheese Salmon Bake

This tasty combo will leave you drooling for more…

Zucchini Bacon and Lemon Spaghetti

Bring a taste of Italy into your kitchen!

Creamy Chicken and Bacon Spaghetti

Perfect for those cooler winter nights, this simple warming bowl of creamy spaghetti with chicken and bacon is served with grated parmesan and cracked pepper.

Creamy Linguine with Prawns

This tasty pasta dish is a special supper for two.

5-Ingredient Chicken and Zucchini Lasagne

Now this is a super fast, super easy weeknight dinner that you’ll be making time and time again!

Chilli Garlic Prawn and Tomato Linguine

Packed with flavour, this delicious pasta will be a new favourite…

Pork and Veal Meatballs with Spaghetti

This family friendly dish makes a perfect weeknight meal. Prepare the meatballs ahead of time to make life even easier.

Chicken Boscailo

You can’t go wrong with this creamy chicken pasta dish – ready in just 30 minutes.

Garlic Prawn Linguine

Look no further than this insanely tasty linguine!

Beef & Ricotta Lasagne

A classic lasagne that’s perfect for a family meal.

Lasagne with Spinach and Ricotta

A flavourful pasta loaded with vegetables and melted cheese. So good you’ll forget that it’s vegetarian!

Creamy Chicken Pasta Salad

A store-bought barbecue chicken gets this filling salad on the table in just 20 minutes.

Garlic and Chilli Seafood Spaghetti

Entertaining just became a whole lot easier.

Savoury Mince Macaroni Bake

Just put all the ingredients in a baking dish and let your oven work its magic!

Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

