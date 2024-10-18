Italian cuisine is many people’s favourite… from pizza to pasta, Italian food has it all! From classic Italian favorites to inventive new creations, there’s a pasta recipe to suit every taste and occasion.
From a Curried Tuna Pasta Bake or a Mediterranean Pasta Salad to a classic Tomato Chilli Pasta, we have developed a collection of go-to pasta recipes for you to try… we recommend them all!
Best Pasta Recipes
The whole family will love this quick pasta dish that pairs prawns with zesty lime and chilli.
Your dinner problems just got solved with this delicious family budget bake!
This spicy hot chilli pasta will wake you up and make you sweat!
This is a simple vegetarian pasta bake filled with cheese and tomato for that classic Italian flavour.
Try something different today with this truffle butter pasta sauce – it sounds impressive but only requires 4 ingredients!
Are you after a cracker salad for lunch? Look no further!
Out of ideas for dinner? This spiral pasta is a fabulous go-to. With bacon pieces, fresh spinach leaves, garlic and cream, it’s a fast and easy dinner fix.
This deliciously simple meal can be whipped up in a flash! It’s an oven-free dinner for warm days when you’re cooking against the clock.
If you love sausages, and you love pasta, this dish is for you! You’ll wonder why you haven’t combined the two before.
This pasta is amazing for casual entertaining, and can also be taken to work in a lunch that will surely impress everyone. Absolutely delicious!
There are many great reasons to adopt a Mediterranean diet, and the biggest one is taste! It promotes the use of fresh, flavoursome ingredients – and it’s perfect for people with diabetes.
You won’t believe how easy this super yum pasta is!
Two dishes in one.
It just doesn’t get easier than this ‘Dump & Bake’ dinner – just put all the ingredients in a dish and let your oven do the hard work!
Make it tonight!
This pasta bake is incredibly easy (and cheesy!) and serves the entire family.
From start to finish in just 20 minutes, this is faster pasta! Bacon rashers, onion, linguine and cream make a comfort food dish of ease. Top with parmesan!
It doesn’t get easier than this!
When you’re after a fresh & light pasta main, this one is easy & flavoursome. Farfalle pasta is topped with lemon & garlic, with asparagus, olives & capsicum.
The perfect comfort food this winter!
The perfect summer salad.
Save up on the washing with this tasty combo.
Cheese and pasta – there’s no better combination.
Quick and easy!
We can’t get enough!
Ready in under 30 minutes. To say it’s delicious is an understatement…
You’ll be sure to add this Italian inspired dish to your repeat recipe roster!
This tasty combo will leave you drooling for more…
Bring a taste of Italy into your kitchen!
Perfect for those cooler winter nights, this simple warming bowl of creamy spaghetti with chicken and bacon is served with grated parmesan and cracked pepper.
This tasty pasta dish is a special supper for two.
Now this is a super fast, super easy weeknight dinner that you’ll be making time and time again!
Packed with flavour, this delicious pasta will be a new favourite…
This family friendly dish makes a perfect weeknight meal. Prepare the meatballs ahead of time to make life even easier.
You can’t go wrong with this creamy chicken pasta dish – ready in just 30 minutes.
Look no further than this insanely tasty linguine!
A classic lasagne that’s perfect for a family meal.
A flavourful pasta loaded with vegetables and melted cheese. So good you’ll forget that it’s vegetarian!
A store-bought barbecue chicken gets this filling salad on the table in just 20 minutes.
Entertaining just became a whole lot easier.
Just put all the ingredients in a baking dish and let your oven work its magic!