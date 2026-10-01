“Not hiding it”: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster caught fighting in the streets

Hugh Jackman and girlfriend Sutton Foster might be creative partners, but when it comes to investing his many millions, the actor is a solo operator.

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And Sutton is said to be finding out the hard way how little sway she actually has on Hugh’s major decisions, despite being his committed partner of almost two years.

On Hugh’s latest plans to “sink mega millions” into the UK soccer club Norwich City, an insider spills, “Hugh is working through a midlife crisis and Sutton has a front-row seat to all the chaos that comes along with that. Hugh isn’t just dipping his toes into these new fields like sports team ownership and reality TV, he’s diving in headfirst!

Cracks are starting to show for Sutton and Hugh. (Credit: Backgrid)

“The truth that Sutton has to accept is that Hugh would have made these rash, risky decisions regardless of their relationship status.

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“She’s never going to be able to change his behaviour around this stuff, and she knows it.”

The couple appeared tense on September 22 while out with their dogs in LA, and according to insiders, Hugh’s hastiness is becoming an issue – along with his inability to even consult Sutton about things that affect their future.

“Sutton’s problem, and she’s not hiding it, is that she doesn’t have a real say in any of this stuff,” the source adds.

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“The promise of Hugh and Sutton getting together in the first place was that it was supposed to be this amazing meeting of the minds between two of the greatest theatre actors of their generation. In practice, that’s not really what happened.”

Instead, it seems Sutton, 51, has been sidelined for another Hollywood heavy hitter.

Hugh’s said to have left Sutton out of major life plans. (Credit: Backgrid)

Hugh, 57, already has a trusted confidante to run business ideas past and collaborate with on non-acting projects, as he leans on dear friend Ryan Reynolds, 49, for guidance and support in expanding his own portfolio.

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“Hugh has been following his North Star in the form of Ryan, and now he’s trying to emulate all of the side hustles Ryan himself has engineered over the last several years,” says the source.

The friends became the co-owners of Australia’s sailing team, the Bonds Flying Roos, last year.

“Hugh’s having a ball with these ventures, but Sutton has been left out of each of them, and she’s stuck waiting for when Hugh finally decides it’s time for him to collaborate with her again,” adds the source.

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