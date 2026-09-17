Sutton Foster’s secret trip to Hugh’s hometown Sydney exposed

She and Hugh Jackman continue to be all loved up but did Sutton Foster just reveal that they’ve already had a secret visit Down Under?

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Whilst sharing a series of photos from their time in the UK and Spain, the 51-year-old stage and screen actress seemed to subtly signal that she’s already visited her beau’s hometown of Sydney.

Despite the fact that they’ve been a public couple since January 2025, it appears that Sutton and Hugh are yet to visit Australia where Hugh was born and raised.

But in a photo uploaded to her Instagram account, in which Sutton is knitting on a train in the UK, a sticker from Sydney, Australia could be seen on Sutton’s nearby water bottle.

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Other stickers were from the Grand Canyon National Park and Barbados so it’s very likely that these have been collected along Sutton’s travels.

Is that a Sydney sticker we spy Sutton? (Credit: Instagram)

It’s no surprise that Sutton and Hugh are keeping parts of their relationship out of the public eye.

The two became an official just months after their respective divorces and essentially went back into hiding in the early days of their romance. They didn’t even make their red carpet debut until October 2025 after 10 months of dating.

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“She’s insisting they run their private life completely away from the cameras, but that’s put huge restrictions on their romance, and Hugh doesn’t blame her,” a source previously told New Idea, who added that Hugh was doing everything he can to stay low profile and to keep Sutton away from the overwhelming media focus.

Hugh and Sutton only recently started attending public events together. (Credit: Getty)

However the couple are going from strength-to-strength and it was revealed this week that the couple had visited Hugh’s mum Grace in her English hometown of Norwich.

“Grace was never happy about Hugh’s divorce, but it’s hard to argue when you see how happy he is,” a source spilled to us back in January.

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