EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster blindsided by Deborra-lee Furness’ request

NEED TO KNOW Deborra-lee Furness wants peace: Sources claim Deb is finally ready to meet Sutton face-to-face.

Sources claim Deb is finally ready to meet Sutton face-to-face. Watching Hugh and Sutton flaunt their romance has been “incredibly painful and humiliating” for Deb.

for Deb. Deb reportedly wants everyone on good terms ahead of daughter Ava’s 21st birthday celebrations.

ahead of daughter Ava’s 21st birthday celebrations. Hugh and Sutton Foster are planning to marry once Sutton’s divorce from ex-husband Ted Griffin is finalised.

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More than a year has passed since Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster went public with their romance.

But it’s only been in recent times that they’ve been packing on the PDA like a pair of lovestruck teens.

Such was the case at the Met Gala earlier this month.

Sources say Hugh, 57, was “making a big point” to introduce Sutton, 51, “to everyone he could” at the star-studded New York event.

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Hugh and Sutton attend the 2026 Met Gala. Credit (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Sutton showed off a huge diamond on her left hand, leading many to deduce that the headlines about them getting engaged in secret were on the money!

But one person less than impressed by the love-fest is Hugh’s ex-wife, Deborra-lee Furness.

Deb and Hugh were married for 27 years, before calling it quits in 2023 and finalising their divorce in June last year.

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They share son Oscar, 26, and daughter Ava, 20.

As previously reported by New Idea, it’s believed that the ex-couple are not on the best of terms right now.

The most recent news alleges that they are at odds over how to handle the sale of their $43-million New York penthouse, which they’ve had to slash the price on.

Deborra-lee Furness out with her daughter, Ava, in New York. (Credit: Backgrid)

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Has Deborra-lee Furness met Sutton Foster?

However, New Idea has heard that Deb, 70, is finally ready to tackle the situation head-on and meet with Sutton.

She hopes it will bring all sides some much-needed peace.

“This isn’t about Deb being angry or wanting to read Sutton the riot act,” shares an exclusive insider. “It’s about closure.”

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For the longest time Deb swore off the idea of even being in the same room as Sutton.

But at this point it feels like something she needs to check off her list, if only to put an end to the awkwardness, but also so she can speak her truth.”

Hugh and Sutton pictured together in 2022. Credit (Shutterstock)

Are Hugh Jackman and Sutton engaged?

As the insider notes, New York City was always Deb’s “territory”.

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She was a huge part of Hugh’s Broadway world, and is a well-loved and respected face on the New York arts scene.

“So, watching Hugh and Sutton parade around the city, openly flaunting their romance and mingling with all the same people they used to socialise with as a couple, is incredibly painful and humiliating,” shares the source.

“It might be easier to take if Hugh and Sutton weren’t constantly all over each other.”

We’re told Sutton and Hugh were taken aback by Deb’s invitation to meet, but are open to accepting it so that they can all clear the air and move on once and for all.

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It’s said the smitten couple plan on marrying the second the ink dries on Sutton’s divorce from ex-husband Ted Griffin.