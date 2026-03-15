EXCLUSIVE: Deborra-lee Furness’ public meltdown over Hugh!

NEED TO KNOW Sources say Deb’s had a rough time lately, as the 30-year anniversary of her marriage looms next month.

Deb and Hugh wed on April 11, 1996, and shockingly separated in 2023 after 27 years as husband and wife.

Hugh has been focused on supporting his new partner, Sutton Foster’s career, lately, much to the dismay of Deb, who put her career on hold for him.

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Deborra-lee Furness is on edge, as what would have been her 30th wedding anniversary with Hugh Jackman fast approaches.

“She has got plans in place to take her mind off it,” a source tells New Idea.

“Her friends are also rallying around to make sure the date doesn’t get her down.”

Deb’s girlfriends have rallied since her split. (Credit: Backgrid)

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Deb, 70, wed Hugh, 57, on April 11, 1996. They announced their separation in 2023, after 27 years of marriage.

“Deb once expected to be celebrating the big day with Hugh. Now she’s just trying to be kind to herself and get through it,” explains the source.

Deb and Hugh wed in April 1996. (Credit: Instagram)

Adding to Deb’s woes is the fact that Hugh is seemingly living his best life as new love, Sutton Foster’s cheerleader.

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In favour of taking on any new projects of his own, Hugh has instead spent the past few months following Sutton, who turns 51 this week, around the US in support of her concerts.

Sources say Deb has to feel slightly betrayed, given she paused her own acting career to champion Hugh’s.

Hugh has been a “cheerleader” to Sutton, our source says. (Credit: Backgrid)

“Deb was very hands-on when it came to Hugh’s career, and she’d be keeping tabs on his projects,” our source says.

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“And while she accepts that it’s no longer her job, she can’t help but notice it’s clearly not happening since their marriage ended. Deb is shocked [that] Hugh currently has so little work on.

“She sacrificed a lot in the name of his career, so she’s surprised that he’s easing off now, for Sutton.”