EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness’ peace talks collapse

NEED TO KNOW The former couple split in September 2023 following 27 years of marriage.

The exes met up in October, but the ice is no longer thawing between them.

Hugh moved on with Sutton Foster in January 2025.

Hugh and Sutton’s recent PDA at the Gotham Awards in New York caused tension with Deb.

Just four weeks after friends were toasting the fact that Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness “can finally be in the same room again”, the delicate truce is already fractured – after one PDA too many.

Sources tell New Idea the once-hopeful thaw that saw the former couple quietly catching up in New York with their kids Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20, has been “complicated” with the impending Christmas holidays – not helped by Hugh’s PDA lovefest with his Tony-winning love Sutton Foster.

“Hugh and Sutton are everywhere right now – red carpets, concerts, even cuddling in the street,” says an insider.

“It’s like he’s taken their truce as a green light to bring Sutton front and centre of his world – and it’s putting pressure on Deb that she’s not ready to deal with.”

Last week, Hugh, 57, was snapped proudly parading Sutton, 50, to his Aussie mates at a wild New York pub bash after the Gotham Awards, where he won for Song Sung Blue.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s public romance is causing friction with Deborra-lee Furness. (Credit: Getty)

“That’s hard for Deb to see, even two years after they split,” adds the insider. “They’re all her old friends too, and to hear they were all singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ together is just too much. She feels like she’s being rubbed out by people she was really close to.”

Even worse is Hugh was hoping to bring Sutton to Australia for her “first Jackman family Christmas Down Under” – a prospect that did not go down well with Deb, 70.

“He’s out of his mind,” says the insider. “Deb agreed to a truce last October hoping for a peaceful family Christmas that the kids can enjoy. She can’t win.

“Hugh’s expecting way too much and Deb has made it crystal clear she doesn’t want the Hugh and Sutton snog show anywhere near her.”

Hugh, meanwhile, is reportedly stunned.

“He genuinely thought they’d turned a corner,” says a pal. “He was telling mates this October how peaceful everything felt. Now, he’s walking on eggshells again. He doesn’t want

to ruin anyone’s Christmas and neither does Sutton, but he’s torn over how to handle this.”

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness split in September 2023. (Credit: Getty)

Friends say they’re grateful that Ava and Oscar are older and busy with their own pursuits, but it’s hard for them to avoid getting caught in the crossfire.

“Oscar and Ava just want a normal holiday,” says a family friend. “Last year was their second Christmas as a separated family and it was still difficult. They want both parents to keep it civil.”

However, friends of Hugh say he’s torn between shielding Deb’s feelings and finally living openly with Sutton. “He’s frustrated,” the pal admits.

“He’s a man who thinks he’s met the love of his life and understands why Tom Cruise jumped on Oprah’s couch. He is desperate to move forward with Sutton – he wants to marry her next year. He’s happy to back down this year, but if Sutton is Mrs Jackman next Christmas, things will be a lot different.”