Hugh Jackman shocks fans with impromptu New York pub performance

Hugh Jackman surprised fans with an impromptu karaoke performance at his bar Old Mates in New York City after the Gotham Film Awards.

Advertisement

Joined by his Song Sung Blue co-star Kate Hudson, the A-listers channelled their tribute band performer characters as they belted out a series of Neil Diamond tunes on December 1.

The entire packed bar – of which Hugh, 57, is a co-owner – erupted as the pair demonstrated their singing ability with three classics, including crowd pleaser “Sweet Caroline”.

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson surprised and delighted fans as they stopped by his Aussie pub Old Mates in New York City on December 1 for a spot of karaoke. (Credit: Instagram)

The appearance came off the back of a huge night, with Hugh and Kate, 46, accepting the inaugural Gotham Musical Tribute award for Song Sung Blue at the 2025 Gotham Film Awards.

Advertisement

Hugh was accompanied to the event by girlfriend Sutton Foster, 50, the pair looking decidedly happy and affectionate as they posed together on the red carpet.

Joining him at Old Mates afterwards, Sutton posted several photos and videos from the festivities to Instagram.

“Such an awesome night celebrating Hugh and Kate and all things Song Sung Blue at the Gotham Awards! And then a surprise appearance at Old Mates!” she captioned her post.

Advertisement

The Aussie actor belted out a roaring rendition of Sweet Caroline. (Credit: Instagram)

Still dressed in the same attire as they hit up Old Mates to celebrate, Hugh and Kate were clearly in great spirits as they grabbed the mics to entertain the crowd.

“Just another random day in the city that never sleeps,” Old Mates Pub wrote on Instagram as they shared a video of Hugh and Kate performing Sweet Caroline.

They also shared a carousel featuring numerous fan videos, as the pair brought down the house with renditions of Sweet Caroline, Forever in Blue Jeans and Crunchy Granola Suite.

Advertisement

Hugh and girlfriend Sutton Foster had an “awesome night” at the Gotham Awards before heading to Old Mates to let their hair down. (Credit: Instagram)

“Old Mates went off its rocker last night — Hugh Jackman stopped by, Kate Hudson joined him, and next minute the whole pub was singing Neil Diamond at full volume,” the pub wrote in a caption.

“Then Hugh jumped the bar, rang the bell, and shouted the entire pub like a proper Aussie. Kate absolutely stole the room.

“A wild, wonderful night with two absolute legends.”

Advertisement



