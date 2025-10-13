Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness are holding “peace talks” after turbulent split

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness are said to be holding “peace talks” after their highly publicised split.

Advertisement

The couple announced their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage, and officially finalised their divorce in June of this year.

At the time, Deb notably made some bombshell comments about “the traumatic journey of betrayal” after filing for divorce.

After their turbulent separation, it has been claimed that Hugh, who has since moved on with Sutton Foster, is now attempting to “make peace” with his ex-wife.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness are said to be holding “peace talks” after their split. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

The exes have reportedly met up numerous times to try and move forward for the sake of their children, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20.

“Hugh has been trying to make peace with Debs for a long while now, but as you can imagine, it has taken her time to feel ready,” an insider told Radar Online.

“Settling all the legal stuff seems to have helped because she’s finally coming around – they’ve gotten together a couple of times in New York recently to talk things out, and by all accounts things have improved dramatically, which is fantastic for everyone, most of all their kids.”

Advertisement

Deb filed for divorce on May 23, and a judgment of divorce was filed on June 12, according to online court records.

“A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with, which includes a handsome spousal support payment,” a source told the Daily Mail at the time.

“There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement, but in the end, she got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure.

Hugh is said to be trying to “make amends” with Deb after their divorce. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

“There is not going to be any drama with this gives closure that she needed.”

The couple had a shared $250 million fortune, and they co-own several properties around the world, including properties in New York and multi-million dollar penthouses in both Sydney and Manhattan.

After filing for divorce, Deb broke her silence to release a formal statement about the end of her marriage.

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she exclusively told The Daily Mail.

Advertisement

“It’s a profound wound that cuts deep; however, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.”

“This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.

Hugh has since moved on with his former Broadway co-star, Sutton Foster. (Credit: Getty)

“It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values, and boundaries is liberation and freedom.”

Advertisement

She added that she learned that “none of this is personal” and that everyone was on their own journey.

While Deb is believed to be single, Hugh has since moved on with his former Broadway co-star Sutton Foster.

They went public with their relationship in January 2025, and Hugh is believed to have moved Sutton into the New York penthouse apartment he previously bought with his ex-wife.