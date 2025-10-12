EXCLUSIVE: Deborra-Lee Furness tells Nicole Kidman “you’re better off” after Keith Urban split

Deborra-lee Furness knows a thing or two about being blindsided by the man she stood by for more than two decades.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, she spoke about traversing “the traumatic journey of betrayal” after her 27-year marriage to Hugh Jackman crumbled before her eyes.

So, it’s understandable that she is now offering advice to Nicole Kidman, in the wake of her old pal’s divorce from Keith Urban, eight months shy of their 20th wedding anniversary.

“Deb is someone who has really stepped up to support Nicole,” New Idea’s exclusive source dishes.

“Deb felt very alone in the wake of her split from Hugh. She’s the type to want to save a friend from the same fate, so she reached out as soon as she got wind of Nicole and Keith.”

Advertisement

Deborra-Lee Furness reached out to Nicole Kidman after her split from Keith Urban.

“[Nicole’s] had a good attitude about everything, and life goes on,” another source told People.

“She is happy to be back at work.”

While Nicole, 58, is great friends with Deb, 69, and Hugh, 57, and remains so, it’s the former with whom she first struck up a bond when she first tried to make it in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Nicole once revealed she “couch-surfed” at the house Deb was renting at the time, which allowed her to stay in “expensive” Los Angeles and continue auditioning. She has also said that Deb and Hugh “were so much a part of my healing” after her divorce from her first husband, Tom Cruise.

When Hugh and Deb announced their separation in September 2023, and he proceeded to start dating Sutton Foster, it was Nicole’s turn to offer a shoulder of support to Deb as she entered a new and unexpected chapter.

Now, the buck has been passed back again.

Advertisement

“Since that first phone call, Deb has been holding Nicole’s hand through it all. Deb validates her, she makes her feel less alone,” continues our exclusive source.

“She’s trying not to trash-talk Keith, because negativity is something Deb’s always tried to avoid.”

“But she has told Nicole flat out that she’s clearly way better off without him in the long term, and that being single does have its advantages.”

Much like Deborra, Nicole has gone through her own heartbreak with Keith in recent days. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Thanks to the love and support of friends like Deb, Naomi Watts, and Reese Witherspoon, and her younger sister Antonia, Nicole is doing her best to move on from Keith, 57.

She attended the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week with their teen daughters, Sunday and Faith, by her side.

While there, Nicole was announced as one of the brand’s new ambassadors.

In a strange case of history repeating itself, the actress started representing the fashion house as the face of Chanel No. 5 not long after her divorce from Tom!

Advertisement