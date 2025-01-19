Hugh and Deb puts best mate Nicole in tough position during divorce

Nicole Kidman prides herself on being a loyal friend through and through.

Advertisement

But when it comes to her long-time pals, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness, the actress is reportedly torn over who to prioritise as the former couple continues to move on from each other.

After weeks of speculation, Hugh, 56, has finally confirmed he is now dating his former Broadway co-star Sutton Foster.

New photos published last week showed the smitten pair indulging in a car make-out session while parked outside the fast-food chain In-N-Out in LA.

Nicole and her husband Keith Urban were a tight foursome with Hugh and Deborra-Lee. (Photo: Getty)

Advertisement

According to New Idea’s exclusive insider, Hugh, and Sutton, 49, going public has left Nicole, 57, particularly “worried” for Deb, 69.

“Nicole knows Hugh is going to be fine – he has the best team of handlers in Hollywood and he’s in the throes of his new romance,” explains the source.

“He doesn’t need her right now, so for Nicole, the focus is on Deb and she’s worried about her more than anything else.”

Nicole’s friendship with Hugh’s ex-wife stems back to the early ’90s when the BMX Bandits star would crash on Deb’s couch in LA while trying to land her big Hollywood break.

Advertisement

In later years, Nicole cited both Deb and Hugh for “healing” her after the painful end to her marriage to Tom Cruise.

Hugh and Sutton were spotted kissing recently in LA. (Photo: Instagram).

Now, it’s Nicole’s turn to offer love and support to Deb.

Our insider says she is “determined to get her through what really is an emotionally traumatic time”.

Advertisement

“Nic’s told Deb that she’s ready 24/7 to jump on a plane and be by her side any time,” the source adds.

“Deb puts on a tough front but losing Hugh to a younger actress is her worst nightmare come true.”

Interestingly, the source speculates that Deb “expects Nicole to continue supporting Hugh” as well, and hopes it doesn’t impact the duo’s own long-time friendship.

“Deb wants Hugh to be happy and successful for everyone’s sake, including hers,” the source adds.

Advertisement

Deb attended the Australian Open with her daughter Ava last week. (Photo:Getty)

While Nicole’s allegiances might be torn, our insider says she is the “perfect person” to navigate this tricky transition stage – as she’s successfully done it many times before!

Indeed, she has stayed good mates with many close couple friends who split, including Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, and Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber.

“Hugh and Deb are lucky to have Nicole in their close circle of friends. She’s the perfect person to step in and make sure Deb isn’t forgotten about,” says the source.

Advertisement

“Deb will be fine, even though this has been a true shock and a heartbreak she’ll never get over, but she’s doing all the right things. She has a true circle of friends around her, like Nicole, who are there to pick her up when she’s down.”