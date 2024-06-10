British actress Naomi Watts has celebrated her first wedding anniversary to fellow A-list actor Billy Crudup by holding a second wedding ceremony.

The lovebirds first tied the knot in secret in a New York City courthouse on June 9, 2023, after more than five years together.

After paparazzi snaps of the couple in formal attire and matching rings emerged, Naomi took to her Instagram to confirm that the rumours of the nuptials were in fact true!

Sharing a selfie she had taken with her new husband on their wedding day, Naomi captioned the post with “Hitched 🕊️🪢♥️.”

On the special day, Naomi wore a gorgeous lace Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lilly Guipure Dress, retailing at a very reasonable $7,390,51.

Naomi and Billy wed in secret after five years of dating. (Credit: Instagram/Jason De Beer)

And now, a year on, the newlyweds have celebrated their love in a larger ceremony attended by their family and friends in Mexico City.

While details are scarce, photos shared from inside the second wedding show Naomi in a simple white gown while her handsome husband looked dapper in a crisp dark suit.

Just five months ago, the mother of two spilled the beans about why she and Billy chose to have such a remarkably low-key wedding the first time around.

“We knew we wanted to do it, it was something we were very keen on doing and quickly. It’s an efficient way to do it,” the mother-of-two shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2024

“It was really lovely. It was a classic New York day. You ran into all kinds of people, some were dressed to the nines, some were walking quickly in and out.”

Naomi looked stunning in her wedding dress. (Credit: Instagram)

Naomi previously delighted fans by revealing the inner workings of her marriage while at a Hampton Bays event in September 2023.

The 55-year-old revealed the couple has a “pretty great sex [life],” and even confirmed which “position” she was loving most.

“I personally think sex becomes more pleasurable when you take out the fear of making babies,” Naomi said at the event according to the Daily Mail.

“It feels more like, ‘I’m going to do this for myself’ [because] you’re more confident with yourself, you’ve had experience, you’re wiser,” she added before cheekily revealing that her sex position of choice changed often.

“On top, underneath. Right now, I’m not fussy.”

How did Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup meet?

After co-starring in the 2017 Netflix series Gypsy, the pair fell head over heels in love with one another.

But it’s not the first time the newlyweds had crossed paths, having shared the same Hollywood circles for years.

But despite their star power, the couple has kept much of their relationship under wraps, Billy previously telling reporters that he made a point of “not commenting publicly” about his personal life in 2018.

When did Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup start dating?

So private is Naomi Watts and Bily Crudup, that they dated for more than four years before making their red carpet debut together at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Later that year, they attended the Emmys together.

The couple pictured at a Broadway party in 2009 alongside Naomi’s then partner Liev Schreiber and actress Eva Mendes. (Credit: Getty)

Who has Naomi Watts dated?

Naomi Watts was previously in a long-term relationship with fellow actor Liev Schreiber from 2005 to 2016.

The couple co-parent children Sasha, born in 2007, and Kai, born in 2008, together.

Who has Billy Crudup dated?

Billy Crudup also has a child from a previous relationship, a son William, born in 2004.

He co-parents his son with fellow actress Mary-Louise Parker, with whom he was in a relationship between 1996 and 2003. Mary was seven months pregnant with William when Billy ended their relationship and commenced one with Claire Danes who he separated from in 2006.