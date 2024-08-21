Australian actress Naomi Watts has revealed she is releasing a memoir titled Dare I Say It in 2025.

The 55-year-old announced the exciting news on Instagram and provided some details on the book. “Can’t believe the day has finally come to share what I’ve been working on for the last 14 months!!” she began.



“This is a book about how my life turned upside down when I was told I was close to menopause at the age of 36! Right when I was ready to start a family. I thought this was the end of everything. Certainly my fertility and career — boom.”



At this time, Naomi was dating her first husband, Liev Schreiber. The two went on to have two children together, Sasha and Kai.

“As I struggled through shame and secrecy, I wished there was an open conversation. A handbook I could secretly turn the pages of. Sadly there were no real resources. Not even well-versed doctors,” she continued.

“I stayed quiet for as long as I could. But with the knowledge that half the population will enter menopause and two of my grandmas still living and going strong, I was determined to investigate more and optimize my health—as well as bring women together so we can feel like we’re not alone in this. We deserve more!”

“Dare I Say It will hopefully give you a chance to feel empowered through the conversations I’ve had with doctors and experts and to feel a little less alone by hearing my story and convos with my girlfriends. I can’t wait to share this with you all.”

Naomi further revealed that she hopes her new book will give people the chance to feel empowered and feel less alone. “I can’t wait to share this with you all,” she said.



“We should all hold our heads high. We are older, we are wiser, and we are NOT DONE!! We’ve earned our STRIPES.”



Naomi is now married to actor Billy Crudup and has also launched the skincare brand Stripes, selling products designed for women going through peri-menopause and menopause.

WHEN WILL NAOMI WATTS’ MEMOIR DARE I SAY IT BE RELEASED?

Dare I Say It by Naomi Watts will be released on January 21, 2025, across the United States and Australia, and on January 23, 2025, across the United Kingdom.