The 19 best cupcakes to whip up if you need a sweet treat

They're all heaven wrapped up in a patty pan!
Strawberry cupcakes with whipped cream frosting, topped with fresh strawberry halves, on a wooden board.New Idea

Cupcakes are a go-to dessert when it comes to celebratory events such as birthdays, however, they can be served at any gathering, even family functions!

They are easy to eat and make, plus, you don’t have to worry about washing up dirty plates or forks. 

We have collected the best cupcake recipes for all occasions and all preferences. Whether you like chocolate, vanilla, raspberry s’mores, or even something with a gooey inside, these cupcakes will not disappoint!

19 of New Idea’s best cupcake recipes

caramel-meringue-cupcakes
Caramel Meringue Cupcakes

These tempting little bites are a sweet symphony of flavours.

RECIPE
Fruity-Face-Cupcakes
Fruity Face Cupcakes

Get the kids involved!

RECIPE
Raspberry-Sundae-Cupcakes
Raspberry Sundae Cupcakes

Not to be missed!

RECIPE
Vanilla-Custard-Cupcakes-with-Chocolate-Frosting
Vanilla Custard Cupcakes with Chocolate Frosting

With oozy, yummy custard filling, this is one impressipe you won’t forget!

RECIPE
watermelon-cupcakes
Watermelon Cupcakes

These gorgeous treats are almost too pretty to eat! Almost…

RECIPE
Strawberries-and-Cream-Pavlova-Sponge-Cupcakes
Strawberries and Cream Pavlova Sponge Cupcakes

The child in you will love these.

RECIPE
choc-cherry-coconut-cupcakes
Choc-Cherry Coconut Cupcakes

Like a Cherry Ripe cupcake!

RECIPE
sunflower-cupcakes
Sunflower Cupcakes

These gorgeous cupcakes will put a smile on everyone’s face.

RECIPE
fruit-crumble-cupcakes
Fruity Crumble Cupcakes

A recipe for a delicious and sugar-free fruit crumble cupcake.

RECIPE
Raspberry-S’mores-Cupcakes-Recipe
Raspberry S’mores Cupcakes

Try our twist on a delicious American treat – It won’t disappoint!

RECIPE
Angel Wing Cupcakes
Angel Wing Cupcakes

Beautiful festive teatime cupcakes made easy – to make these angelic wings, simply cut a deep round from cake tops and slice in half, then you’ll be flying!

RECIPE
Two-ingredient red velvet coconut cupcakes
Red Velvet Coconut Cupcakes

Make these with just two ingredients!

RECIPE
Raspberry and white chocolate cupcakes
Raspberry and White Chocolate Cupcakes

These are too good to resist.

RECIPE
Frosted Blueberry Lemon Cakes
Frosted Blueberry Lemon Cakes

The zing of the lemon and sweetness of the blueberries are a match made in heaven.

RECIPE
Dino Cupcakes
Dino Cupcakes

These are fun AND delicious!

RECIPE
Savoury Cupcakes
Savoury Cupcakes

Small, refined and packed full of flavour.

RECIPE
Vegemite Salted Caramel Choc-Cupcakes
Vegemite Salted Caramel Choc-Cupcakes

Vegemite might sound unusual in a cupcake, but it’s what makes this recipe sing.

RECIPE
Black Forest Cupcakes
Black Forest Cupcakes

Decadent chocolate, delightful cherries, what more could you possibly want?

RECIPE
Kids Christmas cupcakes
Kids Christmas Cupcakes

The kids will love these, but let’s be real, what adult could say no to them?

RECIPE
