Cupcakes are a go-to dessert when it comes to celebratory events such as birthdays, however, they can be served at any gathering, even family functions!
They are easy to eat and make, plus, you don’t have to worry about washing up dirty plates or forks.
We have collected the best cupcake recipes for all occasions and all preferences. Whether you like chocolate, vanilla, raspberry s’mores, or even something with a gooey inside, these cupcakes will not disappoint!
19 of New Idea’s best cupcake recipes
‘
These tempting little bites are a sweet symphony of flavours.
Get the kids involved!
Not to be missed!
With oozy, yummy custard filling, this is one impressipe you won’t forget!
These gorgeous treats are almost too pretty to eat! Almost…
The child in you will love these.
Like a Cherry Ripe cupcake!
These gorgeous cupcakes will put a smile on everyone’s face.
A recipe for a delicious and sugar-free fruit crumble cupcake.
Try our twist on a delicious American treat – It won’t disappoint!
Beautiful festive teatime cupcakes made easy – to make these angelic wings, simply cut a deep round from cake tops and slice in half, then you’ll be flying!
Red Velvet Coconut Cupcakes
Make these with just two ingredients!
Raspberry and White Chocolate Cupcakes
These are too good to resist.
Frosted Blueberry Lemon Cakes
The zing of the lemon and sweetness of the blueberries are a match made in heaven.
Dino Cupcakes
These are fun AND delicious!
Savoury Cupcakes
Small, refined and packed full of flavour.
Vegemite Salted Caramel Choc-Cupcakes
Vegemite might sound unusual in a cupcake, but it’s what makes this recipe sing.
Black Forest Cupcakes
Decadent chocolate, delightful cherries, what more could you possibly want?
Kids Christmas Cupcakes
The kids will love these, but let’s be real, what adult could say no to them?