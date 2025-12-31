Whether you’re craving something creamy, hearty, or spicy, we’ve compiled a collection of the best soup recipes to keep you happy all year round.
From classic favourites such as minestrone soup and chicken noodle soup, to innovative creations such as Mexican chicken, noodle, and corn soup, we’ve got it all!
These recipes are sure to become regular requests within the family… there’s nothing more comforting than a steaming bowl of soup.
33 of New Idea’s best soup recipes
This flavoursome soup is perfect for a warming winter lunch.
Here’s one of the best meals for when you just want to curl up in bed.
Mexican Chicken, Noodle and Corn Soup
The family will love this Mexican-inspired dinner.
You’ll make a meal of this – warming, soothing and deliciously satisfying.
Scrumptious dumplings in a delicate, Asian-style soup make this simple dish something special – and it’s ready in just over 30 minutes.
Chicken and vegetable soup is always welcome on a chilly day. This one is ready in just over 30 minutes.
A classic winter warmer served with crunchy pesto croutons, YUM!
This Indian-inspired soup is packed full of vegetables, and leftovers make an easy office lunch.
Beat the winter cold with this super yum, super easy soup!
Everyone enjoys pumpkin soup – this one comes with a Moroccan twist.
This fast and simple weeknight dinner will get the big thumbs up from your family!
The ultimate comfort food – and it’s so much easier than you think.
It’s delicious as it is healthy!
Prepare this soup to last you the whole week!
A no-fuss tasty soup recipe!
A delicious winter warmer.
Spice up your winter soup!
Keep warm in the cold weather with this hearty soup!
A hearty winter warmer.
This Asian favourite will keep you warm on cold winter nights.
Prepare it in under 30 minutes!
A hearty vegetable soup, capsicums & tomatoes are roasted in the oven, giving the soup a rich, smoky flavour.
Served with a side of bread, it’s a winter winner.
The perfect hearty meal for cooler days.
Tom Yum Chicken Noodle Soup
This dish is the epitome of soul food.
Tuscan Tomato and Bean Soup
This is guaranteed to become a favourite at home.
Cannellini and Chorizo Soup
Not only does it deliver on nutrients, but it also delivers with flavour.
Lamb, Fennel & Sweet Potato Soup
This is the perfect soup to enjoy all year round!
Massaman Pumpkin Soup
A hearty and warming soup that will comfort you in no time.
Halloween Monster Soup
It combines spookiness and taste.
Spiced Parsnip & Spinach Soup
This soup puts vegetables front and centre.
Tuscan Zucchini Soup
Transport yourself to Italy with this delicious dish.
Mushroom and Bacon Soup
Delicious and hearty, you can’t go wrong!
Fast Ed’s Ham Hock, Potato and Leek Soup
Trust us when we say this will become a favourite of yours.