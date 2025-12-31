Whether you’re craving something creamy, hearty, or spicy, we’ve compiled a collection of the best soup recipes to keep you happy all year round.

From classic favourites such as minestrone soup and chicken noodle soup, to innovative creations such as Mexican chicken, noodle, and corn soup, we’ve got it all!

These recipes are sure to become regular requests within the family… there’s nothing more comforting than a steaming bowl of soup.

33 of New Idea’s best soup recipes

