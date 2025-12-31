  •  
33 delectable soup recipes to warm your soul

It's all comfort in a bowl!
Whether you’re craving something creamy, hearty, or spicy, we’ve compiled a collection of the best soup recipes to keep you happy all year round.

From classic favourites such as minestrone soup and chicken noodle soup, to innovative creations such as Mexican chicken, noodle, and corn soup, we’ve got it all!

These recipes are sure to become regular requests within the family… there’s nothing more comforting than a steaming bowl of soup.

33 of New Idea’s best soup recipes

Spicy Thai-Style Short and Long Soup
(Credit: New Idea)

Spicy Thai-Style Short and Long Soup

This flavoursome soup is perfect for a warming winter lunch.

RECIPE
vegetable-ham-and-hock-soup
(Credit: New Idea)

Vegetable and Ham Hock Soup

Here’s one of the best meals for when you just want to curl up in bed.

RECIPE
mexican-chicken-noodle-corn-soup-recipe
(Credit: New Idea)

Mexican Chicken, Noodle and Corn Soup

The family will love this Mexican-inspired dinner.

RECIPE
roasted-pumpkin-garlic-soup
(Credit: New Idea)

Roasted Pumpkin and Garlic Soup

You’ll make a meal of this – warming, soothing and deliciously satisfying.

RECIPE
pork-dumpling-soup
(Credit: New Idea)

Pork Dumpling Soup

Scrumptious dumplings in a delicate, Asian-style soup make this simple dish something special – and it’s ready in just over 30 minutes.

RECIPE
Chicken-and-vegetable-soup
(Credit: New Idea)

Chicken and Vegetable Soup

Chicken and vegetable soup is always welcome on a chilly day. This one is ready in just over 30 minutes.

RECIPE
Cream-of-chicken-soup
(Credit: New Idea)

Cream of Chicken Soup

A classic winter warmer served with crunchy pesto croutons, YUM!

RECIPE
spicy-vegetable-soup
(Credit: New Idea)

Spicy Vegetable Soup

This Indian-inspired soup is packed full of vegetables, and leftovers make an easy office lunch.

RECIPE
Vietnamese-Prawn-Dumpling-Soup
(Credit: New Idea)

20-Minute Vietnamese Prawn Dumpling Soup

Beat the winter cold with this super yum, super easy soup!

RECIPE
Moroccan-pumpkin-soup
(Credit: New Idea)

Moroccan Pumpkin Soup

Everyone enjoys pumpkin soup – this one comes with a Moroccan twist.

RECIPE
Spicy Thai-Style Short and Long Soup
(Credit: New Idea)

Yellow Curry Chicken Noodle Soup

This fast and simple weeknight dinner will get the big thumbs up from your family!

RECIPE
Chicken-and-sweet-corn-soup
(Credit: New Idea)

Chicken and Sweet Corn Soup

The ultimate comfort food – and it’s so much easier than you think.

RECIPE
Potato-Capsicum-and-Corn-Soup
(Credit: New Idea)

Potato, Capsicum and Corn Soup

It’s delicious as it is healthy!

RECIPE
(Credit: New Idea)

Moroccan Spiced Cauliflower Soup

Prepare this soup to last you the whole week!

RECIPE
Chicken and Mushroom Long Soup with Prawn Gyoza
(Credit: New Idea)

Chicken and Mushroom Long Soup with Prawn Gyoza

A no-fuss tasty soup recipe!

RECIPE
lamb-barley-soup
(Credit: New Idea)

Lamb and Barley Soup with Lemon and Chive Dinner Rolls

A delicious winter warmer.

RECIPE
Mexican-Beef-Soup-with-Cheesy-Tacos
(Credit: New Idea)

Mexican Beef Soup with Cheesy Tacos

Spice up your winter soup!

RECIPE
minestrone-soup
(Credit: New Idea)

Minestrone soup with Olive, Garlic and Cheese Bread

Keep warm in the cold weather with this hearty soup!

RECIPE
chicken-corn-yellow-split-pea-soup
(Credit: New Idea)

Chicken, Corn and Yellow Split Pea Soup

A hearty winter warmer.

RECIPE
beef-ramen-soup
(Credit: New Idea)

Beef Ramen Soup with Soba Noodles

This Asian favourite will keep you warm on cold winter nights.

RECIPE
thai0chicken-soup
(Credit: New Idea)

Thai Pumpkin Chicken Soup

Prepare it in under 30 minutes!

RECIPE
Roasted-capsicum-tomato-and-thyme-soup
(Credit: New Idea)

Roasted Capsicum, Tomato and Thyme Soup

A hearty vegetable soup, capsicums & tomatoes are roasted in the oven, giving the soup a rich, smoky flavour.

Served with a side of bread, it’s a winter winner.

RECIPE
minestrone-soups
(Credit: New Idea)

Minestrone Soup

The perfect hearty meal for cooler days.

RECIPE
Tom Yum Chicken Noodle Soup
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Tom Yum Chicken Noodle Soup

This dish is the epitome of soul food.

RECIPE
Tuscan tomato and bean soup
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Tuscan Tomato and Bean Soup

This is guaranteed to become a favourite at home.

RECIPE
Cannellini and Chorizo Soup
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Cannellini and Chorizo Soup

Not only does it deliver on nutrients, but it also delivers with flavour.

RECIPE
lamb fennel sweet potato soup
(Credit: New Idea Food)

Lamb, Fennel & Sweet Potato Soup

This is the perfect soup to enjoy all year round!

RECIPE
Massaman Pumpkin Soup
(Credit: New Idea Food)

Massaman Pumpkin Soup

A hearty and warming soup that will comfort you in no time.

RECIPE
Halloween Monster Soup recipe
(Credit: New Idea Food)

Halloween Monster Soup

It combines spookiness and taste.

RECIPE
Spiced Parsnip & Spinach Soup
(Credit: New Idea Food)

Spiced Parsnip & Spinach Soup

This soup puts vegetables front and centre.

RECIPE
Tuscan zucchini soup
(Credit: New Idea Food)

Tuscan Zucchini Soup

Transport yourself to Italy with this delicious dish.

RECIPE
Tuscan zucchini soup
(Credit: New Idea Food)

Mushroom and Bacon Soup

Delicious and hearty, you can’t go wrong!

RECIPE
Fast Ed’s Ham hock, Potato and Leek Soup
(Credit: New Idea Food)

Fast Ed’s Ham Hock, Potato and Leek Soup

Trust us when we say this will become a favourite of yours.

RECIPE
