While we love summer, one of our favourite parts of autumn and winter is warm meals and seasonal cooking, a staple of which is meals prepared in the slow cooker.
The recipe options are truly endless when it comes to slow cookers, and if there was ever a more convenient kitchen appliance, we dare you to find it.
For busy people on the go, nothing feels easier than throwing some ingredients in the slow cooker before work and coming home to a delicious and easy made casserole or stew, especially in the middle of winter when all we want is to curl up in front of the TV.
But slow-cooked meals are not only reserved for traditional stews, you can make mouth-watering desserts and fluffy bread with just the click of a button.
Want to try your hand at some slow-cooked meals this autumn and winter? Read on to find our favourite slow cookers to invest in and add to your kitchen lineup.
The best slow cookers in Australia
01
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Multicooker
$209.95 (usually $269) at Amazon
For those with more mouths to feed, the Instant Pot multicooker holds up to 8L at one time. Plus, with 13 automatic cooking functions, you can enjoy consistent and delicious results every single time.
Key features:
- Large 8L bowl capacity
- Over 10 one touch-smart programs
- Steam release handle with minimal mess
- Set it and forget it cooking mode
Also available at:
02
Russell Hobbs 3.5L Slow Cooker
$47.95 at Amazon
A stylish and affordable slow cooker that looks as good on the kitchen counter as your dinner. Simmer and slow cook your delicious dinner in no time.
Key features:
- 3.5L removable ceramic bowl
- Dishwasher safe with tempered glass lid
- Three heat settings: high, low and auto
- Cooks up to four serving sizes
Also available at:
03
Breville The Smart Temperature Slow Cooker
$152.15 (usually $179) at Myer
Perfect for big families because this slow cooker can hold up to 6L. Cook the tastiest of meals with tender meat and perfectly cooked vegetables with the simple press of a button. IQ temperature sensors can ensure you don’t overcook and ensure an even cook.
Key features:
- Large 6L bowl capacity
- Programmable low, medium and high settings
- Wrap-around heating ensures even distribution
- One-year warranty
Also available at:
04
Ninja Foodi 11-In-1 6L Multi Cooker
$349 at Ninja
This handy appliance will replace all of your cookers because it truly does it all. You don’t need to sacrifice flavour and texture for the speed in which this will do your cooking, it can even crisp a whole chicken for you in mere minutes.
Key features:
- Large 6L cooking pot
- 11 programmable cooking functions
- TenderCrisp technology creates air fry finish
- Includes four attachments
- Two-year warranty
Also available at:
05
The Searing 6L Slow Cooker
$239 at Breville
This multi cooker is great not only for slow cooking, but also for steaming, searing and even making yoghurt! With a large, family-sized 6L capacity, it also features an ‘Auto Keep Warm’ functionality, which will automatically keep your food warm after the cooking process is complete.
Key features:
- 6L capacity
- 5 inbuilt browning functions
- Stainless steel tray for steaming
- Ability to make yoghurt
- Dual locking handles for safety
Also available at:
06
Phillips All-In-One Cooker
$254.15 (usually $299) at Myer
With 20 pre-set cooking programs, this is the ultimate all-in-one cooker. It offers 35% faster cooking in an extra large 8L capacity – perfect for the whole family.
Key features:
- Extra large 8L capacity
- 20 pre-set cooking programs
- Adjustable cooking time, pressure and temperature
- 35% faster cooking
- Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design
Also available at:
Is it worth buying a slow cooker?
If you are after a convenient, cost-effective and versatile kitchen appliance, then yes, a slow cooker is definitely worth your money. Used to create a range of meals with very minimal effort, this is the perfect appliance for busy families or those in the nine-to-five routine.
What does a slow cooker do?
Simmering food at a low temperature over an extended period of time, slow cookers are perfect for preparing large pieces of meat like a pot roast or beef stew. Not only is this off-hands cooking tool oh-so convenient, but the long and slow cooking process delivers maximum flavour as well.
