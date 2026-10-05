9 taco recipes that make any meal of the day a fiesta

When it comes to taco recipes, New Idea has you covered.
Think perfectly cooked chuck steak, taco pasta bakes, and even taco pies and even our perfect taco spice mix recipe, which you can prepare in 10 minutes.
Not only that, Rico’s Tacos’ Head Chef and Founder, Toby Wilson, shared his foolproof guacamole recipe with us. Find it here.
We have also been lucky that MasterChef Australia stars Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary shared their Aussie Barra Tacos recipe with us. See it here.
If you’re inspired, keep scrolling for all of our recipes in one place.
New Idea’s 9 best taco recipes
Beef Taco Pasta Bake
Cook 45 minutes
Who loves tacos and a pasta bake? This dish is two in one, and can be made in six steps.
Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary’s Aussie Barra Tacos
Prep 15 minutes, Cook 20 minutes
Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary created this recipe to celebrate Australian Barramundi, and fresh ingredients.
Click here for our exclusive interview with them.
Cheesy Chipotle Beef Tacos
Prep, 10 minutes, Cook 4 hours 15 minutes
When it comes to these tacos, time is key. There’s nothing better than chewing into chuck steak that melts in the mouth, after it’s been simmering away for hours.
Chicken Taco Bake
Prep 25 minutes, Cook 6 minutes
Cheesy, crunchy and on the table in just over half an hour, this taco bake will become an instant favourite.
Chicken Tacos with Sweet Corn Salsa
Prep 20 minutes, Cook 25 minutes
Need a weeknight win? Grab a roast chook from the supermarket to make this dish.
Chicken Tacos with Avocado and Cucumber Salsa
Prep 10 minutes, Cook 10 minutes
Only have 20 minutes to whip up something delicious? You can make these tacos in just four steps.
Mexican Beef Soup with Cheesy Tacos
Prep 30 minutes, Cook 2 hours
Imagine enjoying a hearty soup with cheesy tacos. We can’t think of anything better.
Beef Taco Pies with Sour Cream
Prep 25 minutes, Cook 25 minutes
Ever thought about taco pies? Now you don’t have to! It’s the perfect twist on a beloved Mexican classic.
Butter Chicken Taco Boats
Prep 25 minutes, Cook 12 minutes
Fans of Indian and Mexican cuisine, this one is for you!