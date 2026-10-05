9 taco recipes that make any meal of the day a fiesta

When it comes to taco recipes, New Idea has you covered.

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Think perfectly cooked chuck steak, taco pasta bakes, and even taco pies and even our perfect taco spice mix recipe, which you can prepare in 10 minutes.

Not only that, Rico’s Tacos’ Head Chef and Founder, Toby Wilson, shared his foolproof guacamole recipe with us. Find it here.

We have also been lucky that MasterChef Australia stars Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary shared their Aussie Barra Tacos recipe with us. See it here.

If you’re inspired, keep scrolling for all of our recipes in one place.

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New Idea’s 9 best taco recipes