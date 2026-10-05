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9 taco recipes that make any meal of the day a fiesta

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When it comes to taco recipes, New Idea has you covered.

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Think perfectly cooked chuck steak, taco pasta bakes, and even taco pies and even our perfect taco spice mix recipe, which you can prepare in 10 minutes.

Not only that, Rico’s Tacos’ Head Chef and Founder, Toby Wilson, shared his foolproof guacamole recipe with us. Find it here.

We have also been lucky that MasterChef Australia stars Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary shared their Aussie Barra Tacos recipe with us. See it here.

If you’re inspired, keep scrolling for all of our recipes in one place.

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New Idea’s 9 best taco recipes

Beef Taco Pasta Bake
(Credits: New Idea)

Beef Taco Pasta Bake

Cook 45 minutes

Who loves tacos and a pasta bake? This dish is two in one, and can be made in six steps.

click here for the recipe
Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary's Aussie Barra Tacos
(Credits: Supplied )

Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary’s Aussie Barra Tacos

Prep 15 minutes, Cook 20 minutes

Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary created this recipe to celebrate Australian Barramundi, and fresh ingredients.

Click here for our exclusive interview with them.

click here for the recipe
(Credit: New Idea)

Cheesy Chipotle Beef Tacos

Prep, 10 minutes, Cook 4 hours 15 minutes

When it comes to these tacos, time is key. There’s nothing better than chewing into chuck steak that melts in the mouth, after it’s been simmering away for hours.

click here for the recipe
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Chicken Taco Bake
(Credits: New Idea Food)

Chicken Taco Bake

Prep 25 minutes, Cook 6 minutes

Cheesy, crunchy and on the table in just over half an hour, this taco bake will become an instant favourite.

click here for the recipe
chicken-tacos-with-sweet-corn-salsa
(Credits: New Idea)

Chicken Tacos with Sweet Corn Salsa

Prep 20 minutes, Cook 25 minutes

Need a weeknight win? Grab a roast chook from the supermarket to make this dish.

click here for the recipe
chicken-tacos-with-avocado-and-cucumber-salsa
(Credits: New Idea)

Chicken Tacos with Avocado and Cucumber Salsa

Prep 10 minutes, Cook 10 minutes

Only have 20 minutes to whip up something delicious? You can make these tacos in just four steps.

click here for the recipe
Mexican-Beef-Soup-with-Cheesy-Tacos
(Credits: New Idea)

Mexican Beef Soup with Cheesy Tacos

Prep 30 minutes, Cook 2 hours

Imagine enjoying a hearty soup with cheesy tacos. We can’t think of anything better.

click here for the recipe
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(Credits: New Idea)

Beef Taco Pies with Sour Cream

Prep 25 minutes, Cook 25 minutes

Ever thought about taco pies? Now you don’t have to! It’s the perfect twist on a beloved Mexican classic.

click here for the recipe
Butter Chicken Taco Boats
(Credits: New Idea)

Butter Chicken Taco Boats

Prep 25 minutes, Cook 12 minutes

Fans of Indian and Mexican cuisine, this one is for you!

click here for the recipe
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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