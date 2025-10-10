EXCLUSIVE: MasterChef stars Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary’s surprising love language

Cooking is a love language for MasterChef Australia stars Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary, especially when it comes to seafood.

The couple, who found love after the show and are now expecting their first child together, both have positive memories of it.

Seafood was always a staple in Declan’s household growing up, and for Sarah, she grew up fishing with her uncles.

So it makes sense that the pair are partnering with Australian Barramundi to celebrate National Barramundi Day, encouraging others to cook it at home.

“Australian barramundi is such a clean, fresh, beautiful fish to work with,” Declan exclusively told New Idea about their decision to join the campaign. “It really shouldn’t be something people are intimidated working with at home.”

As a part of the national day on October 17, the couple will showcase the barramundi recipes they love making at home, at a Barra Love Shack pop-up at Bondi Beach.

MasterChef Australia lovebirds Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary are ready to cook some barramundi! (Credit: Supplied )

So, what are their favourite dishes they make with the iconic fish at home?

Declan fell in love with Sarah’s Pani Puri, which people will have the chance to try.

“It’s a crispy shell filled with a potato filling, and Sarah’s done a spin on it and she’s poached some barramundi and added that to the potato filling,” he said. “And it’s just an explosion of fresh mint and chilli and then this potato-y barramundi all in a crispy shell.”

People can also expect up to 400 Aussie Barra Tacos, which features a salsa and his partner’s seafood masala blend, and a Barra En Papilotte.

“I think we’re very we’re very sort of experimental in our kitchen at home,” Sarah explained. “So those three are some of the dishes that we love making at home, but we’re also sharing it for the event.”

When asked by New Idea who cooks the most at home, Declan was quick to jump in.

“I think it’s safe to say, definitely me,” Declan said. “I might do cooking more, and Sarah might do a bit more of the bossing around,” which got a laugh out of the three-time MasterChef contestant.

“I mean, Declan just has that love of like even if we’re totally exhausted, he’ll still whip something up in the kitchen, whereas I’m like, at the end of the day it’s got to be quick,” Sarah said. “But he definitely does more of that day-to-day cooking.”

“I think it’s nice having a partner that you’re in the same profession as, and I can be cooking something simple for dinner, but I can still go take a spoonful of it over and and say how is it? Does it need a bit more salt, a bit more acidity?” Declan continued.

“100 per cent of the time she says it’s fine, so I must be doing something right.

“I just appreciate him cooking for me,” Sarah quipped, laughing.

Are you going to try this Aussie Barra Taco? (Credit: Supplied)

As avid cooks with their own careers after the show, what have they learned from one another?

The 27-year-old admires his partner’s creativity, which has encouraged him to experiment more.

“I think she really pushed herself out of her comfort zone with that, and I was lucky enough to be experiencing her practising all that at home during the competition, let alone now living together getting to experience all of that,” he said.

After he was eliminated, the former tradie moved to Melbourne to be with Sarah and her son, Phoenix.

“So, I think she’s very creative, and then I’m definitely a bit more of the everyday cook.”

For Sarah she’s embraced Declan’s love of barbecuing and loves how he is apologetically himself in the kitchen.

After MasterChef, Sarah and Declan have gone from strength to strength. (Credit: Supplied )

“I think that as we spend more and more time together, it’s nice to keep our individuality and pick up tips and tricks along the way, and I think there are certain things that by whatever we experience, we pick up our own little ways of doing things,” she explained.

Along with the pop-up, the pair have a few more food gigs they’re looking forward to. Not only that, they plan to travel around India, and are looking forward to their first Christmas as a family.

“We’re excited, we’ve been on the road for the best part of this year, and we’re excited to just have it at home,” Sarah revealed one day before her pregnancy announcement.

“We’ve got a beautiful garden and charcoal barbecue, and we’re just excited to just bunker down.

Games are a contentious staple in their house, with Sarah confessing that she and her son are very competitive.

“We love games, card games, and Giant Jenga, and all of the above and Scattergories,” Sarah continued. “So we’ll be definitely having a lot of game days and just soaking up, hopefully, a sunny day.”

