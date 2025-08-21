  •  
ENTERTAINMENT TV

EXCLUSIVE: Declan Cleary says girlfriend Sarah Todd is “love of life”

The pair first met on the set of MasterChef: Back to Win....and the rest is history!
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
MasterChef fan favourites Declan Cleary and Sarah Todd have only gone from strength to strength in their relationship since “hard-launching” their romance in June.

Speaking recently with New Idea at an event hosted by MasterChef partners, LG Electronics, in August, the seafood superstar was quick to gush over his partner, whom he met while filming the 17th season of the beloved reality cooking competition.

“I definitely found the love of my life on the show, and that was exciting. She’s just a great support system; [as] we’re both in the same industry,” he shared with us.

declan cleary sarah todd
We love these two together! (Credit: Instagram)

While fans were initially skeptical that the reality stars were faking their relationship for the camera, it’s become abundantly clear that this isn’t the case.

As they spoke with Stellar about their early days of dating, Declan revealed that he and Sarah – who is 10 years his senior – hit it off straight away when they first crossed paths in the MasterChef kitchen.

“Nothing was ever rushed or forced – we just enjoyed spending time together,” he explained to the publication.

The updates come almost two months after New Idea exclusively revealed that the lovebirds had taken the next step in their relationship – moving into their first home together!

Prior to that, both Declan and Sarah had been in a long-distance relationship, with Declan later relocating from Sydney’s Northern Beaches to Melbourne to live with his beau.

Then in June 2025, they moved into a larger home together that had plenty of extra space for Declan’s dog, Sol, and Sarah’s 14-year-old son, Phoenix.

While rumours of a potential engagement have swirled amongst fans of the couple, for now, it seems as though they are very much enjoying their love bubble and their newfound blended family.

You can read more about Declan and Sarah’s post-show romance here.

elizabeth-gracie
Journalist

Since 2022, Elizabeth has been writing for legacy Australian brands such as The Australian Women's Weekly, WHO, TV Week, Woman's Day, and Now to Love. She is currently the Digital Editor for New Idea, where she manages the brand's social media, print-to-digital relations, and all online content. After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio, both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she landed her dream role as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, food, streaming, reality TV, sports, and more.

