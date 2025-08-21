EXCLUSIVE: Declan Cleary says girlfriend Sarah Todd is “love of life”

MasterChef fan favourites Declan Cleary and Sarah Todd have only gone from strength to strength in their relationship since “hard-launching” their romance in June.

Advertisement

Speaking recently with New Idea at an event hosted by MasterChef partners, LG Electronics, in August, the seafood superstar was quick to gush over his partner, whom he met while filming the 17th season of the beloved reality cooking competition.

“I definitely found the love of my life on the show, and that was exciting. She’s just a great support system; [as] we’re both in the same industry,” he shared with us.

We love these two together! (Credit: Instagram)

While fans were initially skeptical that the reality stars were faking their relationship for the camera, it’s become abundantly clear that this isn’t the case.

Advertisement

As they spoke with Stellar about their early days of dating, Declan revealed that he and Sarah – who is 10 years his senior – hit it off straight away when they first crossed paths in the MasterChef kitchen.

“Nothing was ever rushed or forced – we just enjoyed spending time together,” he explained to the publication.

The updates come almost two months after New Idea exclusively revealed that the lovebirds had taken the next step in their relationship – moving into their first home together!

Advertisement

Prior to that, both Declan and Sarah had been in a long-distance relationship, with Declan later relocating from Sydney’s Northern Beaches to Melbourne to live with his beau.

Then in June 2025, they moved into a larger home together that had plenty of extra space for Declan’s dog, Sol, and Sarah’s 14-year-old son, Phoenix.

While rumours of a potential engagement have swirled amongst fans of the couple, for now, it seems as though they are very much enjoying their love bubble and their newfound blended family.

You can read more about Declan and Sarah’s post-show romance here.

Advertisement

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.