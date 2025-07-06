Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary continue to go from strength to strength!

New Idea can reveal the MasterChef: Back to Win couple have moved into a new Melbourne love nest.

In our exclusive photos, taken on June 30, the day after Declan’s elimination aired, the pair were seen unpacking personal belongings, furniture and, of course, kitchen items.

Declan and Sarah moved in together after they finished filming MasterChef. (Credit: Media Mode) (Credit: Media Mode )

How old is Sarah Todd’s son?

The couple started dating during production last year, and have already been living together in Melbourne, with Sarah’s 14-year-old son Phoenix, with Declan and his dog, Sol, relocating from Sydney’s Northern Beaches to Melbourne shortly after filming wrapped.

Declan, 27, has jumped into his role of stepdad with gusto, telling Stellar that he recently woke up at 5am to make soup when Phoenix was feeling ill.

“He is a wonderful kid,” Declan told fans of Phoenix on Instagram.

While the seafood chef admits he is still adjusting to his new life in Melbourne, he says it has been full of laughs, joy and pars [a golfing term], thanks to Sarah who has been the perfect tour guide.

“The food, the company, hiking through the surrounding mountain ranges of the Grampians. There was nothing not to love,” Declan captioned a shot from one of the lovebirds’ weekend getaways.

Declan and Sarah are hitting new milestones in their relationship. (Credit: Media Mode) (Credit: Media Mode )

Will Sarah and Declan get engaged after MasterChef?

Now, there’s speculation even more relationship milestones are on the horizon.

In a playful moment while moving in, Declan scooped Sarah, 38, into his arms and carried her across the driveway, proving their romance is full of flavour, spice and fun. And fans think it won’t be long before it’s a threshold that Sarah is being lifted over.

An engagement, while fast, would likely be welcomed by both their families.

Declan’s mum Samantha has signed off on the romance, saying she “couldn’t be happier” as her son “deserves the world”.

Declan carried Sarah in his arms. (Credit: Media Mode) (Credit: Media Mode)

“I am glad you and Sarah have found each other,” the proud parent added.

Some think a proposal could happen in India, a place Sarah considers to be her second home.

She recently told a fan she plans on taking Declan for a visit “soon”. There is also chatter that they might be cooking up some sort of food collaboration.

