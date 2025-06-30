He was eliminated from the MasterChef kitchen last night, but fan favourite Declan Cleary has some bigger fish to try.

Advertisement

The loveable larrikin, who is in a relationship with fellow contestant Sarah Todd, has swapped his apron for dad duties and has been relishing spending quality time with Sarah’s 14-year-old son, Phoenix.

Taking to Instagram to praise her boyfriend, who was sent home after failing to impress the judges in a Maggie Beer challenge, Sarah, 38, shared a sweet photo collage of the lovebirds, which also included two adorable snaps of Declan and Phoenix.

In one image, Declan, 27, Sarah, and Phoenix can be seen enjoying a round of golf as they pose for a family-style selfie while sitting in a golf buggy.

Declan has bonded with Sarah’s son since they got together. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

In another, the trio are all smiles as they visit a theme park in Melbourne.

“Every single day in the MasterChef kitchen with you was filled with laughter, lightness, and joy…our lunchtime workouts to weekends with Phoenix and Sol, and the way you could make me laugh even in the most stressful moments, you made this unforgettable,” Sarah captioned the carousel of pictures.

“The passion you bring when you cook is impossible to ignore. You’’ll be so missed in that kitchen, by me, and by everyone watching along at home. But this is only the beginning of your food journey…and I can’t wait for all the belly laughs still to come.”

Declan and Sarah confirmed they were in a relationship and living together back in June.

Advertisement

In an interview with Stellar, Declan revealed he was embracing being a family man.

“I’m cooking real wholesome food for them,” he said.

After meeting on MasterChef, Sarah and Declan have gone from strength to strength. (Credit: Instagram)

“[Phoenix] was a bit crook the other day, so I was up at 5am making chicken soup from scratch. I just wake up naturally at 5am – being a builder, it’s in my blood. So, while the other two are lounging in bed, I’m making the sambos or the soup.”

Advertisement

It seems Phoenix is also enjoying having Declan around the house with the two already sharing a special bond.

“The nice thing about this relationship is that they had gotten to know each other a little bit and built that bond before being thrown in the deep end,” Sarah added.

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Advertisement