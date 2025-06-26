MasterChef contestant Pete Campbell has revealed that he is officially cancer-free.

Advertisement

The fan favourite, who was initially part of this year’s Back to Win season, left the competition before it began.

During the episode, judge Andy Allen said he left due to personal reasons.

“CANCER FREE, GNARLY,” the father of two wrote on Instagram in an update on June 26. “Thank you for all the messages and check-ins, sorry if I didn’t write back, I had cancer.”

With the announcement, he shared a carousel of photos with his wife, daughters, and loved ones, as well as photos of him in the hospital.

Advertisement

Along with his followers, his MasterChef co-stars are thrilled with the news.

“This is the best news Pete. Cheers to good health and happiness from now on. Xx,” Back to Win star Steph de Sousa wrote.

“Amazing news 🥳,” Beau Cook added.

Pete Campbell left MasterChef after his cancer diagnosis. (Credit: Channel 10)

Advertisement

“Yassss Pete, you legend! Love you mate ❤️,” Depinder added.

Judge Andy Allen also sent his well wishes.

“Proud of you mate! Onwards and upwards,” he said.

Pete initially revealed his cancer diagnosis on Instagram in January.

Advertisement

Speaking to our sister publication Woman’s Day after his departure, he explained that he was initially checked for swollen lymph nodes, which were cleared as a non-issue more than a year later.

“Eventually, a haematologist suggested removing a lymph node for thorough analysis, and this was when the Hodgkin’s lymphoma was discovered,” he said.

Pete Campbell said it was a difficult time for his family. (Credit: Instagram)

At the time, he said it was a “shock” to the system, and asked if he could start treatment after the competition.

Advertisement

“She told me I’d possibly die, and that’s when the severity of the situation really hit me and replaced the disappointment,” he said. “From there, I just wanted to start treatment as soon as possible and get better for my family.”

Once he started chemotherapy, he immediately withdrew from the competition.

During his time on the show, he only took part in group challenges.

“Didn’t even get to cook for the judges! But you know what they say… ‘if you have cancer you should go get chemo’,” he wrote on Instagram after his final episode aired.

Advertisement