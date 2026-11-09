Packed up: MasterChef’s Sarah Todd moves out of her and Declan Cleary’s home

With split rumours circulating for months, Sarah Todd has been photographed packing and moving out of her home that she shares with Declan Cleary.

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In shock new photos taken over the weekend, the former MasterChef star, dressed causally in jeans, was snapped outside the Melbourne property with suitcases and her belongings being packed into moving trucks.

The MasterChef star was spotted with suitcases. (Credit: Media Mode)

Also photographed were Sarah’s mum, her eldest son Phoenix from a previous relationship and Sarah and Declan’s twin baby girls Claudia and Charlotte.

Despite the break up buzz, Sarah was still wearing her engagement ring.

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Whilst Declan wasn’t pictured, it’s believed that he wasn’t at the house and was instead in attendance at the races and shared numerous photos from Stakes Day.

The couple’s 11-month-old twins Claudia and Charlotte were carried by Sarah and her mum. (Credit: Media Mode)

Back in September, fans first suspected that Sarah and Declan were on the rocks after Sarah didn’t ‘like’ Declan’s Father’s Day post, his first since welcoming their twins on Christmas Eve 2025. Declan also didn’t feature Sarah in the post.

Most recently, Sarah marked her milestone 40th birthday alone posting a photo of herself holding a takeaway coffee.

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Removal trucks were spotted at the Melbourne property. (Credit: Media Mode)

“40 today 🥳🎉🎈” she captioned the pic.

Eagle-eyed fans did notice, however, that Sarah liked numerous comments that referenced Declan.

There were also telling signs that all was not well between the couple when Sarah appeared to unfollow Declan and share social media posts without her engagement ring on.

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Declan was at the races as Sarah packed up the house. (Credit: Instagram)

The couple first met on the 2025 season of MasterChef Australia and their chemistry was undeniable.

However, Declan didn’t ask Sarah on a date until she was walking into the elimination challenge.

“As she’s walking into the elimination [challenge], I said, ‘Sarah, can I ask you something? Would you like to go on a date with me?’,” Declan recalled to Stellar. “And she just looked at me and said, ‘You’re a bloody idiot’.”

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